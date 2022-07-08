In the sunny, delusional days before Russia launched its war against Ukraine, Germany decided that it was time to shut down its nuclear plants and rely on other, cleaner sources for the generation of electricity. These would be, eventually, wind and solar. But first, there would be a period of transition when electricity would be generated by the burning of gas and some oil. Hydrocarbons, then. Dirty stuff, but not as objectionable as coal and nukes. These hydrocarbons would come from Russia. A nation that seldom plays nice. And that has a “history” with Germany.
The Germans believed, against the experience of the 20th century, that Russia could be counted on to behave like a good, international citizen. Proving that nations, like people, never learn.
Russia is an old-fashioned imperial bully, just like Germany used to be. When Russia launched its invasion, Germany joined the rest of NATO in support of Ukraine. Its enthusiasm, however, has been restrained. The prospect of a cold, dark winter will do that. Germany needed those Russian hydrocarbons as urgently as Ukraine needed German tanks.
It is not possible to know, at this point, how things in Ukraine will turn out. But it is clear that it is folly to depend on free trade and goodwill among nations as being predictable constants in this world. The “New World Order” is a fantasy. When it comes to essentials, it is every nation for itself.
The world’s dependence on energy is beyond dispute. So Germany is taking urgent steps in anticipation of a Russian cutoff of oil and gas. Nations, like people, do what they must. To prosper, if possible. To survive, if necessary.
So the Germans will go back to burning oil and coal.
The survival of its three remaining nuclear plants is not a sure thing. This might depend on how cold the winter gets and how mercilessly Russia behaves.
One wonders if the Germans might not regret having turned away from nuclear power. And wonder, also, if the United States is paying attention to the German experience and learning anything from it.
On energy, the American Zeitgeist is conflicted. Like the Germans, we’d like our energy to be clean. No hydrocarbons, thank you. Bad for the planet, don’t you see. But we would like for energy to be plentiful, cheap, and clean.
Plentiful could be easy. Drill for the oil that we know how to find and refine. Mine for the coal that we know exists in places where we have been digging it out of the ground for decades.
Burning coal and oil – and petroleum products in general – is a dirty business. Solar and wind are, of course, “clean.” But not plentiful in the sense of there being enough sufficiently sophisticated and affordable technology to exploit them. Something that, in fact, may never happen.
But even if it were possible, at some time in the future, to generate enough clean energy to meet the world’s demands, what about now? And what about nuclear power?
Why did the Germans choose to shut down their nuclear plants and why are only two new plants being built in the United States?
The case against nuclear power is most often expressed in terms of safety. The evidence is Chernobyl and Fukushima.
The Chernobyl plant was a woeful contraption and should have been shut down long before the accident. According to Britannica:
Some sources state that two people were killed in the initial explosions of the Chernobyl disaster, whereas others report that the figure was closer to 50. Dozens more contracted serious radiation sickness; some of these people later died. In addition, thousands of deaths from radiation-induced illnesses and cancer were expected years later.
At Fukushima
Nobody died as a direct result of the … nuclear disaster. However, in 2018 one worker in charge of measuring radiation at the plant died of lung cancer caused by radiation exposure. In addition, there have been more than 2,000 disaster-related deaths. This classification includes deaths caused by suicide, stress, and interruption of medical care.
Regrettable, of course.
But one suspects that the generation of electricity will never be entirely safe or environmentally benign. And suspects, also, that if there is a way to a world run by electricity that is abundant and safe – even if only relatively so – then that path is nuclear. Taking us from fission today to fusion tomorrow. Well … sometime in the future, at any rate.
Meanwhile, the world grapples with the realities of scarcity and the need to make choices. Is Germany prepared to give up the prosperity to which it has become accustomed in order in support of Ukraine? Are Americans willing to pay record prices for gasoline in defense of a chimerical “Liberal World Order?”
Doubtful.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
