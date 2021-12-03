Street wisdom has it that you should always expect the worst. That way, you won’t be disappointed. Which is probably good advice, judging by the dismal track record of our most hopeful expectations.
Those who pay attention to such things were advised to expect that when one of those reports on the state of the economy was delivered early Friday morning, it would show robust job growth. This is what is known as “economic recovery,” and it is hard to find anyone who is opposed to it. Though it is sometimes hard to define.
Anyway … prediction, expectations, and hope were that the report would show employment in the American economy had grown by more than half a million jobs. A good sturdy number establishing that the recovery was real and robust.
The actual number, however, came in at less than half of that. Much less. Instead of the Dow Jones estimate of 573,000 jobs, the U.S. economy added a mere 210,000 jobs in November.
Well, you can’t win them all. And one hopes that the people who crunched the numbers for Dow Jones don’t spend a lot of time – and money – at the track.
But for the rest of us – average citizens, followers of the news, and fans of economic growth – what are the “takeaways,” from this bad bit of prognostication?
Well, first, it might, as always, be prudent to recognize the wisdom of Yogi Berra’s nugget. “Predictions are hard,” Berra famously said, “especially about the future.”
We already knew that the oracles of Wall Street could be wrong. Their production values might be impressive, but their results are unreliable. And you wonder why they bother and why people pay them any attention. The actual numbers will be available soon enough. And until they are, everything else is a guess.
And, then, there is the fact that this was no “near miss.” One could overlook – even forgive – an error of, say, ten percent. But this one – like a lot of others – wasn’t even close. And they are supposed to be “experts.”
Which raises this question: What, exactly, is an “expert” these days?
And if you are one, how often are you permitted to be wrong, and by what margin, before your “expert” badge is revoked and you are sent to join the herd of the common people?
The experts are so often wrong, and by such large margins, that one could be forgiven for indulging in a little paranoid thinking. Maybe the experts who predicted such robust job growth actually knew that the real number would be anemic. But that people would believe their predictions and move money accordingly. Meanwhile, the experts would bet the other way and cash in.
Could it be? After all, even paranoids have real enemies.
But the mundane explanation is probably the best one. And that is that experts, in most cases, aren’t as smart as they think – and expect us to believe – they are. That they are just stumbling along, like the rest of us. Going on imperfect and incomplete information in order to make predictions that are mostly just best guesses. And if they can’t win them all, that is no reason to quit trying.
But the unimpressive track record of the experts does have consequences. Some investors may have lost money as a result of taking the jobs numbers as straight goods. Still, that happens on Wall Street.
In a much larger, and more deadly, context, there is Covid.
Without getting into the “science,” it is appallingly clear that there are a lot of people who are making decisions that come down to life or death based on their conviction that the experts are wrong. And maybe not innocently so. That they are, in fact, lying.
There have always been people whose distrust of government and the establishment, in general, is over the top. But over the last two or three generations, a more serious form of skepticism and disbelief has spread. And the experts are, themselves, largely to blame.
The United States has lost wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan that we were assured, by the experts, we were winning. We were told that we had nothing to fear from inflation. That, in the President’s words, “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore.” And there are many more cases where, in the immortal words of Lord Melbourne, “What all the wise men promised has not happened, and what all the damned fools said would happen has come to pass.”
Experts are still human and one suspects that a lot of wishful thinking went into that prediction of half a million new jobs. The experts were wrong but they may have simply been telling themselves what they wanted to hear.
And they will be doing it again, next month.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
