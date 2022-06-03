Americans have been arguing about guns since the assassination of John F. Kennedy. And probably before. After slaughters like those in Buffalo and Uvalde, the argument gets louder and more passionate.
There are calls for legislative fixes ranging from banning the sale and possession of “assault rifles,” to federal licensing of all firearms, and, lately, to the passage of what are called “red flag” laws. These would, in theory, keep guns out of the hands of people who are dangerous. People with criminal backgrounds. Addiction issues. Histories of domestic violence.
There is already a system, of sorts, in place that aims at this objective. If you want to purchase a firearm from a legitimate dealer, you must first fill out something called a “Responsible Person Questionnaire.” Among the questions you are required to answer are the following:
* Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime, for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year …
* Are you a fugitive from justice?
* Are you under 21 years of age?
If you really want that gun, and you lie when you answer those questions, then the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is probably going to catch you in the lie and you aren’t going to get the gun. Not through that dealer, anyway. Though there are, of course, other means.
Now another question you are required to answer is a little more problematic.
* Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?
Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.
You could certainly lie on this one and get away with it if you don’t have a drug arrest or conviction on your record. No telling how many people have and then gone on to purchase a firearm. One person who did was Hunter Biden, the President’s son.
The gun ended up in a trashcan. Biden’s wife put it there. She was, undoubtedly, afraid because her husband was an addict.
Like most people who lie on the ATF form, Hunter Biden was not charged with a crime.
It would, at this point, be politically vindictive to do so. But the Hunter Biden case is worth some study. And reflection.
You have to wonder how many gun owners – the legal kind – have that firearm because they have lost confidence in the law. Who believe that they cannot depend on it for protection and that, in fact, we are inching our way into something like societal anarchy. Who believe that whatever “gun control” measures become law, they will fail in the realm of enforcement. Hunter Biden will still get his gun. And the authorities will be coming to take yours.
So it seems reasonable to ask that before we start down the path of sweeping new laws covering “assault rifles” and, perhaps, authorizing their confiscation, we begin enforcing the laws that are already on the books. The law that Hunter Biden broke was an element of the Brady Bill which was passed in 1993. Among the claims his father made while in pursuit of the presidency was this:
“… in 1993, he [Joe Biden} shepherded through Congress the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which established the background check system that has since kept more than 3 million firearms out of dangerous hands.”
But in the case of Hunter Biden … well, not so much.
The argument for new gun laws is emotionally compelling. But perhaps we should look first to the enforcement of laws that are already on the books. And, then, consider some prudent measures, aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of people who are plainly dangerous.
These are called “red flag laws,” and they would, one hopes, help identify potential killers who may not have a criminal record before they attempt to buy the guns they will use to commit murders. One of their prime targets would be the kind of sociopathic young men who killed in Buffalo and Uvalde.
The warning signs are almost always there, in plain sight. Consider, for instance, the killer in Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school. A report after the massacre of 17 people, revealed that:
Police were called to the shooter’s home 39 different times during a 7-year period. He was reported to the FBI for comments he made online. He also made threats to attack the school in 2016, and was caught with a gun-related object in his backpack.
None of this was reported to the ATF so he bought his gun legally. A red flag law, might have prevented that.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
