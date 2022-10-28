Difficult to say who is having the tougher year, Tom Brady or Joe Biden. Both have been splendidly successful in their chosen careers. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner. No other quarterback is close and one suspects that none ever will be. Football is a hard, pitiless game and few of even the best players are still at it after 30. Brady is 45 and looking it. His team has lost three in a row.
Biden’s career has been equally long… by the standards of his profession. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972. Sworn in at the age of 30. Re-elected six times. And, then, he was elected President. So, seven wins. Same as Brady.
And Biden often looks rustier than Brady. He was always a prolific talker. Words came tumbling effortlessly out of his mouth. He spoke with a kind of muscular delivery and you sometimes wondered how he could go on so long without pausing for breath. If he hadn’t gone into politics, you think, he would have made a great rock n’roll deejay.
Lately his fluency has been failing him. He answers questions with non-sequiturs and he sometimes seems confused by what he hears coming out of his own mouth. Some might say that he isn’t the same man but, actually, he is.
The same, only older.
There is no mandatory retirement age in either politics or football. You play as long as you can. Or until you are told you can’t play anymore. In football, when no team will sign you or, perhaps, even give you a tryout, that is a pretty emphatic sign. Time for you to hang it up.
But what about politics?
What is there to keep someone who is manifestly unfit, mentally or physically, from running for office? And what would prevent enough citizens from voting that politician into office? The Constitution says you have to be 35 to serve as President. There is no upper age limit.
It is comforting to think that the people who are in a position of power, within any political party, would sense when a candidate is too old for the job. And one suspects that in the case of Joe Biden, there were those who are called “party insiders” who sensed he was, perhaps, too old for the rigors of the job.
But, he was the candidate who could beat Trump. So he got the endorsements, won the necessary primaries, and got the nomination.
Then, he was elected President.
Since then, the evidence that he may be too old for the job has been accumulating. Nothing yet to make one worry about the security of the Republic. But enough to make one hope that the country makes it through the next couple of years without having to weather some kind of international crisis.
Which may be a lot to hope for.
There is a war in progress that could draw the United States in. We are already supplying the Ukrainians with state-of-the-art weaponry and significant sums of cash. Russian retaliation has, so far, been limited and endurable. But the more things go badly for them, the more likely it becomes that the Russians will take extreme action. One thinks, particularly, of nuclear weapons.
And, then, there is China where Xi Jinping has made himself into the sort of leader who is not to be trifled with. He has no rivals. And he has made it clear that he believes that Taiwan is part of China. What happens if he makes military moves on the island? President Biden has said that the U.S. would come to the defense of Taiwan.
There are other challenges that would strain the physical and emotional resources of even someone much younger than Biden. And one suspects that there are those among his close aides and advisors who wonder if he is up to them.
Perhaps some of them have considered the twenty-fifth amendment to the Constitution which supposedly establishes the rules for the transfer of power to the Vice-President in the event the President is incapacitated as judged by a majority of the cabinet.
Sort of like benching Tom Brady. Only different.
For now, President Biden is our quarterback and one hopes he is up to the job for two more years. After which … what?
He has said that he is determined to run for re-election. And, one wonders, who is to stop him?
One considers the possibility of a repeat of the last election – Trump vs. Biden – and despairs. Tom Brady will almost certainly do, after this season, what he said he was doing after the last.
Retire.
The President should do the same.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
