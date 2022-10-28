Difficult to say who is having the tougher year, Tom Brady or Joe Biden. Both have been splendidly successful in their chosen careers. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner. No other quarterback is close and one suspects that none ever will be. Football is a hard, pitiless game and few of even the best players are still at it after 30. Brady is 45 and looking it. His team has lost three in a row.

Biden’s career has been equally long… by the standards of his profession. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972. Sworn in at the age of 30. Re-elected six times. And, then, he was elected President. So, seven wins. Same as Brady.

And Biden often looks rustier than Brady. He was always a prolific talker. Words came tumbling effortlessly out of his mouth. He spoke with a kind of muscular delivery and you sometimes wondered how he could go on so long without pausing for breath. If he hadn’t gone into politics, you think, he would have made a great rock n’roll deejay.

Lately his fluency has been failing him. He answers questions with non-sequiturs and he sometimes seems confused by what he hears coming out of his own mouth. Some might say that he isn’t the same man but, actually, he is.

