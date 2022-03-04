President Biden’s State of the Union speech could probably best be described as “serviceable.” The strongest elements of the speech dealt with the fighting in Ukraine. He did flub one important applause line, which came out as, “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.”
He meant, of course, to say the “Ukrainian people.”
But never mind. He did make it clear where the U.S. stands and that it is prepared to employ just about every possible measure short of actual war. We will fight like bankers and brokers and hackers. Cutting off credit to the Russians and seizing their assets will be a test of just how soft these once famously hard people have become. In World War Two, the Germans laid siege to the Russian city of Leningrad. It lasted 900 days. It is estimated that between 700,000 and one-and-a-half million citizens of the city died. Many from starvation. Disease was rampant and there were reports of cannibalism.
But the city held out and became a symbol of defiance.
Which is the part now being played by the city of Kyiv in Ukraine. The besieging force is Russian. And they have met what is, so far, resistance that is fierce and inspired. When he was offered evacuation to safety, Ukraine President Zelensky replied, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”
At the week’s end, he was still in the city, still fighting, and still defiant.
The Russians have not backed off and one suspects that they won’t as long as Vladimir Putin remains their leader. So the resistance will be met with increased force. Kyiv will be taken down. Building by building, brick by brick.
In 2004, U.S. Marines took down Fallujah, an Iraqi city of some 300,000 inhabitants. Almost half of the city’s buildings were destroyed or seriously damaged. Someone who was there remembers, “We flattened the place. It was that, or lose hundreds – maybe thousands – fighting building-by-building.”
The population of Kyiv is ten times that of Fallujah.
The struggle may come down to a test of Russia’s ability to wage a Leningrad-style siege of the city (and Ukraine at large) against its ability to hold out against the economic pressures imposed on it by the West. Which will be considerable.
However it goes, one undeniable early casualty of the war is the faith that the world had moved on from this sort of thing. That we are now inextricably tied together by economic and political arrangements. That the internet and all the other elements of the digital revolution have made collaborators of enemies. That we have progressed beyond the sacking of cities, whether by men on horseback or sitting at consoles and firing missiles.
Arrangements between nations are still governed by self-interest and sometimes by ancient hatreds. People have long memories. Ukrainians remember that Joseph Stalin starved almost four million of them. Putin longs for Russia to return to the days when it was a great power, an empire. A portion of which was Ukraine.
The outcome that would best serve the interests of the United States and its allies would, obviously, be some kind of “win.” Russian troops fail to overrun and occupy Ukraine. Putin finds himself out of power and, possibly, at the end of a rope.
And then what?
Well, perhaps a new, housebroken nation will arise out of the ashes of Russia. But it wouldn’t be wise to bet on it. Russia doesn’t really do democracy and freedom. And as its current actions in Ukraine demonstrate, it doesn’t seem to change. There was that brief moment of Glasnost and then Yeltsin. But it didn’t last. The old affection for strongmen runs too deep in Russian blood.
And Russia is not the only player capable of turning over the whole table.
There is Iran, which is plainly working on its own nuclear weapons program. This is not acceptable to Israel. So will it be war in the mid-East? Again?
And, then, there is China. Which has played the Ukraine situation in a cagy, non-committal way. Were the U.S. to tie itself too tightly to Ukraine and the NATO resistance to Russia, then China might think it a good time to move on Taiwan.
All of this is speculation. But there is a dismaying certainty and that is that the world has not moved beyond conquest and war. There was no single incident that led to the fighting in Ukraine. No provocation like, say, Pearl Harbor. As with Hitler’s invasion of Poland in 1939, Putin wanted a fight because he wanted more territory.
The lesson for the U.S. is that the world is as dangerous as it always has been.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
Log In
