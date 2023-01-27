It’s crisis time again. Seems like every few years the country hits its head on something called “the debt ceiling.” Important people in Washington act like they are surprised. Almost as though they are thinking “Who knew?” And “Why didn’t somebody warn us?”

It is now time for those of us “outside the beltway” to hunker down and ignore the daily updates and earnest speeches. In Washington, “crisis” is another word for “opportunity.” Dealing with a crisis is more fun and a far better resumé builder than doing what used to be the routine, pick-and-shovel work of government. You know, figuring out what needs to be done and how urgently, how much money it will cost and, then, imposing taxation sufficient to bring in the necessary cash. It is called “budgeting.”

Everyone understands that there might be years when outflows exceed income. Government is not like a household that way. There are times when government must spend more than it brings in through taxation. Wars, for instance, require spending far in excess of revenues. The important thing is to win. The ledgers can be tidied up later when peace has been restored.

But in times of peace and prosperity … well, you balance the books and maybe even run a surplus. This has happened precisely twice in not-so-recent memory. In Washington, emergency is the normal state of affairs.

