It’s crisis time again. Seems like every few years the country hits its head on something called “the debt ceiling.” Important people in Washington act like they are surprised. Almost as though they are thinking “Who knew?” And “Why didn’t somebody warn us?”
It is now time for those of us “outside the beltway” to hunker down and ignore the daily updates and earnest speeches. In Washington, “crisis” is another word for “opportunity.” Dealing with a crisis is more fun and a far better resumé builder than doing what used to be the routine, pick-and-shovel work of government. You know, figuring out what needs to be done and how urgently, how much money it will cost and, then, imposing taxation sufficient to bring in the necessary cash. It is called “budgeting.”
Everyone understands that there might be years when outflows exceed income. Government is not like a household that way. There are times when government must spend more than it brings in through taxation. Wars, for instance, require spending far in excess of revenues. The important thing is to win. The ledgers can be tidied up later when peace has been restored.
But in times of peace and prosperity … well, you balance the books and maybe even run a surplus. This has happened precisely twice in not-so-recent memory. In Washington, emergency is the normal state of affairs.
So our government routinely runs deficits. The national debt grows steadily. People in Washington wring their hands and put off doing anything until …
The approach of that dreaded “debt ceiling.”
Which is, in fact, merely an arbitrary number voted into law by Congress. And that which Congress can do, it can also undo. So when the “debt” approaches the “ceiling,” Congress is forced to do something. And what it typically does is boldly … raise the debt ceiling.
Adding a few trillion to that arbitrary number temporarily solves the problem. Then, having dogged the bullet, Congress can get back to doing what it does best – taxing and spending. With a heavy emphasis on the spending.
But as economist Herb Stein memorably said, “If something can’t go on forever, it will stop.”
Who knows when this will happen? Or what form the crash will take. One thinks of the Hemingway passage:
“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked.
“Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually, then suddenly.”
Every now and again, someone will argue that it is time to do something, to take extreme measures, and propose, for instance, that “… we should freeze federal spending,” as one U.S. Senator once did.
He even got into specifics.
“I meant Social Security as well; I meant Medicare and Medicaid; I meant veterans’ benefits; I meant every single, solitary thing in the government.”
That was Joe Biden, in 1995, in defense of the proposed Balanced Budget Amendment. Biden has, of course, said a lot of things over the long, long course of his political career. And he has changed his mind – “evolved” is the preferred Washington locution – many, many times. Still …
Imagine for a moment that President Biden still is a true deficit hawk. That he meant what he said back then and that his beliefs have not changed. Those were prosperous times when a Democrat who was President actually did balance the budget a couple of years after Biden took his stand. So why wouldn’t he want to return to a time before Republicans like Dick Cheney started believing, “Deficits don’t matter.”
So what if President Biden were to push for, say, getting rid of the indexing of Social Security payments? Meaning that seniors wouldn’t automatically get a raise to cover what they lose to inflation.
Nah, one thinks, that would never happen. Especially not with the Baby Boomer cohort filling the ranks of Social Security recipients.
Tighten up Medicare and Medicaid?
Ditto.
Defense spending?
There might be some savings here. But not unless the U.S. turns away from “globalism.” That means, perhaps, telling both Taiwan and Ukraine “sorry but you are on your own.”
In short, there is not a lot that can be done on the spending side, though the Republic would not fall if the Department of Education were closed down, along with a few similar boondoggles. And if not eliminated, then moved out of Washington. Put the Department of Agriculture out in the country somewhere. Kansas, maybe. So the bureaucrats could rub elbows with some actual farmers.
But President Biden has let it be known that he wants the debt ceiling raised and with no preconditions. Once we are free to spend, then maybe he will talk about where the money is coming from.
As President, his record for fiscal prudence is not encouraging. The Biden of 1995 is not the Biden of 2023.
He has evolved.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.