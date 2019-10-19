Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are both promising that, if elected, they will grace us with something called “Medicare for All.” Health care will become the government’s responsibility. Paying for it, anyway. It will still be up to you to try to stay healthy – and with the government running health care, you would be wise to do your best. Presumably health care providers will still work for themselves or various entities such as university hospitals and private clinics. The same people who run the post office and the IRS will not, mercifully, be in charge at the hospital where you are taken after your heart attack.
The government will be doing what it does. That is, writing the check. And it will be a big one. You see all kinds of estimates. One that was floating around recently was $34 trillion for 10 years. Which is, needless to say, a lot of money. And if past experience holds, it is probably a low ball figure.
Bernie Sanders is honorable enough to admit coming up with this much money will require that the government raise taxes. Hard to see how anyone could deny it, but Elizabeth Warren does … in a way. She says that only the rich will see their taxes go up in order to finance Medicare of All. The poor and the middle class (what’s left of it) will be held harmless.
There are probably some people who believe her. A more interesting question would be … does she believe herself? She isn’t dumb, after all. She teaches at Harvard and she writes books. So she probably doesn’t believe, in that part of her brain that still functions normally, that the government can raise the necessary trillions without raising taxes on the middle class. But like many politicians, when she is in campaign mode, she believes what she must, in order to say what she must.
The question of “who pays” has gotten a real workout in coverage of the last debate among Democrats who want to be president. And Warren has paid a price that can be measured in the coin of her credibility. People who are favorably inclined toward her candidacy have been critical of the way she dodged the question of increased taxes on the middle class. An exasperated Chris Mathews, host of “Hardball,” said to Warren, “…will you pay more in taxes? Why don’t you want to answer that question?”
And still she ducked, vaguely implying that somehow people in the middle class would pay less for their heath care. No more premiums, you see, paid to private insurers. No more denied coverage.
Still, collecting that $34 trillion over the first ten years will require some very heavy lifting by the people whose job it is to separate taxpayers from their money. And spending that much will provide so many more opportunities to the people whose occupation is scamming the government.
In 2018, the government did not manage to spend even a single lousy trillion on medicare. Must less $3.4 trillion. It barely managed half a trillion, with the bottom line coming in at a paltry $582 billion.
Still, some people consider that real money. Real enough, anyway, be an incentive for fraud. Stories of Medicare fraud are a sort of routine thing, like summertime reports of “late afternoon thunderstorms.” A quick internet search brought up the following:
Federal officials on Friday announced charges against 35 people linked to a massive Medicare scam … The individuals charged are accused of submitting more than $2.1 billion in false Medicare claims.
The fraud involved cancer screenings that were never performed.
You would hope that the government could at least prosecute the offenders rigorously and successfully. After all, they not only stole from the taxpayers, they also lulled people into thinking that they were cancer free, some of whom might not have been. So they missed an opportunity at early detection, which gives someone the best chance of beating cancer.
It might not be murder but it is close.
So how much of that $3.4 billion in annual spending will go toward those big dollar line-items waste, fraud, and abuse?
Nobody has any idea, of course, but it will certainly be a lot. The government deals in these big numbers and assumes that the bigger they are, then the healthier we will all be. The more likely outcome, however, is not a lot of healthier Americans but a lot more fraud and a lot more gold plating of medical services and procedures.
Patients will not concern themselves so much with price and providers will provide as much as … well, not as the market will bear but as much as government will pay for. And, just to be clear, “government” in this case is … you.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.