The question is asked every day and, it seems, with more and more urgency. And the people who are asking it are of the sort to whom we are supposed to pay attention.
Peggy Noonan, for instance, who writes an influential column for the Wall Street Journal and David Ignatius, a respected journalist at the Washington Post. Two iconic establishment voices, then, raising the issue in the same week.
Well … the insiders must be trying to tell the rest of us something they believe might not have occurred to us otherwise.
Which makes one wonder just how sagacious those fabled Washington insiders really are.
If they are just now tumbling to the fact of Biden’s age and its possible electoral implications, then the country is in need of higher quality “insiders.” The rest of us have been aware of Biden’s age and its implications for a long time now.
The signs of age-related deterioration have been there for all to see for some months. Since, perhaps, the day he took the oath of office.
There is the shuffling walk. The occasional fall. The meanderings off into irrelevancy and incoherence when answering questions from the press. The flashes of temper. The leisurely workday schedule.
Anyone witnessing these behaviors would be inclined to think, “Guy is getting up there. Kind of losing the hop on his fastball, isn’t he?”
Maybe.
But, then again, maybe not.
Hard to say how old is too old.
Leroy Satchel Page was pitching in the big leagues when he was 48 years old, striking out men less than half his age, and answering questions about his age with the immortal line, “How old would you be, if you didn’t know how old you was?”
Mick Jagger is still rocking, and he is almost as old as Biden.
Ronald Reagan was said to be too old when he ran against Jimmy Carter. Turned out he could handle the job well enough to end the Cold War without firing a shot.
Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in an F-15 at the age of 94. That was 50 years after he became the first man to go supersonic.
Winston Churchill was Prime Minister at 80.
There are many other examples.
Biden might, indeed, be “too old,” but the evidence is mostly physical. Slurred speech, unsteady gate, and so forth.
What is missing from this diagnosis, one thinks, is the argument about leadership.
Presidents are not elected – or shouldn’t be – on the basis of their stamina and physical strength and condition. It is an undeniable asset, in some kinds of work, to be young and vigorous.
In campaigning – and politics is, in reality, more about campaigning that governing – it might help to be young and put in in fourteen hour days on the campaign trail. “Strong horse” … and all that.
With youth, there is strength and endurance and a certain arrogance.
With age, the other things come into play. Wisdom born of experience. The realization that there are limits. That perfection is unattainable.
Joe Biden has been a national political figure for more than half a century.
He is not young, but he is certainly experienced.
Of course, the question then becomes, “Has he learned anything from all his experience?”
Which brings us to some truly troubling conclusions about Joe Biden.
He was around during the seventies when inflation ran at a double-digit rate, destroying the dollar’s value and peoples’ standard of living, savings, and confidence in the government’s ability to do anything about it.
So when he became President, Biden poured new money into the economy and said, “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore.”
We got inflation.
Biden was around when the U.S. got out of Vietnam, the last Americans fleeing in helicopters that landed on the roof of the American embassy. It took years to repair the damage done to the nation’s image, as well as its own self-confidence. Our exit from Afghanistan was, if possible, worse.
Biden was there for both of the nation’s wars in Iraq. He voted against the war we won and for the one we didn’t.
He was there for the “war on drugs” and came down on the side of the hawks.
So he has the experience that comes with his age.
But that experience doesn’t seem to have taught him very much. He hasn’t learned to moderate the partisanship. He hasn’t learned to lower the temperature and look for compromise. When he loses a fight, he doesn’t surrender gracefully. He looks – as with his plan for forgiveness of student loans – for ways to keep the fight going and win on another front.
He has, indeed, aged. Just not especially well.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
