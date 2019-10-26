The show rolls on in Washington where they don’t seem to know enough arithmetic to balance a budget – in good times or bad – but they have got lawyering down cold. Consider this which I copied off a news site while doing this morning’s dismaying browsing:
Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the impeachment inquiry committees about a possible deposition …
There are a couple of striking things about that passage, one of which is easy to simply pass over because it is a commonplace. But notice the use of the plural “lawyers.” So it seems safe to presume that Bolton has retained at least two lawyers. And, possibly, more.
Why does he need two or more lawyers? Why, one thinks, does he need any lawyers. If he has information that is relevant to an investigation that could lead to the impeachment of the president of the United States, then his duty as a citizen is to volunteer that information and share it in hearings that are open to the public. He came by that information while he was working for, and being paid by, the rest of us citizens. He may be a powerful Washington insider, and a member in good standing of the Deep State, but he is not royalty and he doesn’t get to dictate what he will and will not reveal and do it through some shysters acting as middlemen and collecting handsome fees for their work.
The committee of the House of Representatives that is conducting the investigation should subpoena Mr. Bolton and do it immediately. Give him time to pack his briefcase and clear his calendar and then sit him in the witness box and swear him in. If he won’t co-operate (and does not wrap himself in the protections of the Fifth Amendment), then cite him for contempt and see what can be done about finding him lodging in the crossbar hotel.
John Bolton and his lawyers, in short, do not get to establish the terms and ground rules here.
But, of course, that is not the way Washington works and when you think about it, then you can only conclude that this is because Washington doesn’t want it to work that way. It likes things just the way they are. Lots and lots of secrecy. And lots and lots of work for lawyers.
The obsession with secrecy has almost nothing to do with national security. We are not talking about the Pentagon’s plans for responding to a Russian nuclear strike. It is hard to imagine anything John Bolton might say in open testimony that will expose the United States to military dangers. What we have learned about government secrecy, going all the way back to the Pentagon Papers, is that it is mostly about what the government doesn’t want ordinary citizens to know about what it is up to. Because so much of it is indefensible.
The Pentagon papers revealed that the government had lied about Vietnam from the beginning. People who were alive at the time can remember the absurdity of some of the arguments for secrecy. There was one case where the insiders were trying to keep it a secret that U.S. was bombing targets in Cambodia and had been doing so for years, denying it all the while.
Well, just who was it that the government wanted kept in the dark? Not the nominal enemy, it would seem. The North Vietnamese certainly knew their forces and bases in Cambodia were being bombed.
But back to Bolton, which is where we are today. Bolton and his lawyers. He is, of course, not the only person who might have information relevant to the impeachment investigations. There are many other possible witnesses and all of them, will of course, require lawyers of their own. They will be well paid for representing people who, in most cases, aren’t as celebrated at John Bolton, who will surely land a seven figure book deal about his time as Trump’s national security advisor. He can afford a team of high priced attorneys. Not everyone who will be called to testify has that kind of deep pockets.
And, yet, they will retain and pay for counsel and the thing will go on. There will be hearings held in secret and witnesses who will cite reasons of “national security” when they refuse, “under the advice of counsel,” to answer questions.
The thing looks, already, like an Inside the Beltway production with all the usual trappings. It will drag on the way things do in Washington and Congress. People there seem to have forgotten their Shakespeare … if they ever knew any.
“If it were done when ‘tis done, then ‘twere well It were done quickly.”
Not bloody likely.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
