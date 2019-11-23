Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The witnesses continue to testify, the pundits continue to opine, and the cable networks continue their coverage. And you sense that, for many of the players, these are the best of times. If there were no impeachment drama, then the players would be laboring, again, in obscurity.
Congress would go back to trying to do what it manifestly cannot. That is, getting a grip on the nation’s finances. The opinion makers and policy wizards might be pushed into studying some of the seemingly intractable problems we face as a society. These include annual deaths by drug overdose in numbers larger than the death toll of the entire Vietnam war. Also suicides in America which increased by 24% between 1999 and 2014.
This spike in death by despair is occurring during economic good times. One wonders how much deeper the nation’s morale might sink in the event of a stock market crash and a replay of the Great Recession.
So Washington distracts itself with debates about bribery in Ukraine. And endless speculation about whether or not “the walls are closing in” on President Trump and just how the latest “bombshell” might have advanced things toward some “tipping point.”
