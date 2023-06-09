So now Donald Trump has been indicted. You have to wonder, sometimes, if he doesn’t actually kind of like it. The attention, that is. That he just cannot get enough of it. He was, after all, impeached.
Twice.
Before he took up residence in the White House, only two Presidents had ever endured impeachment. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Once, each. So perhaps Trump studied his history and thought, “Okay. I’ll see your impeachment and raise you one.”
Levity is, of course, inappropriate here. We are, after all, dealing with the fate of the Republic. Or, at least, its standing in the world. There are banana republics that could teach us a thing or two about standards and dignity.
And this business about mishandling classified documents is, for Trump, only one brush with the law. And not, perhaps, even the most serious. There is a grand jury investigation underway in Georgia that might very possibly result in another indictment. This one for interfering with the conduct of an election.
Hard to imagine a much greater offense against a democracy. Short, that is, of treason.
We haven’t yet seen that one on Trump’s dance card.
His defenders will doubtless insist that this brush with the law is, like all the others, “political.” And they are, of course, right. But just because you have exceedingly carnivorous political enemies, that doesn’t mean you have to feed them red meat.
Trump has, of course, his supporters and defenders. They are already screaming to the heavens that others have also mishandled classified materials and, yet, they remain free, not charged with any crimes. Among those would be President Biden who was vice-president at the time of the offense. Which means he cannot claim that the privileges of the office entitled him to special status when it comes to handling classified material. Vice presidents are not granted such privileges. They are just ordinary Washington working stiffs.
Biden’s mishandling of classified material will doubtless be submitted into evidence by Trump supporters as proof that their man is being singled out for special treatment. Persecuted, even.
There might be the seed of an argument, even a defense, in that. Americans don’t like a bill of attainder and if what is happening with Trump doesn’t exactly square with the formal definition of that concept, it is certainly close enough for government work.
And for Trump’s supporters to work with through many, many hours of talk tv where Trump has achieved heights that even O.J. never experienced.
The next weeks and months will be hard on the rest of us. Trump will not only be defending himself in court – perhaps several of them – he will also be campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination and, if he gets it, for the office. For another four years of headlines and … well, who knows what else. The man likes action.
He is, in the end, one of a kind. Sui genres, as the scholars might say.
Trump will not change, and he is not likely to do the country any favors such as, for instance, declining to run for president if he is convicted of a crime and given prison time to reflect on his sins. Hence the term “penitentiary. But, then, a penitent Trump is unimaginable.
So say that he is both convicted and elected. Would, then, the first order of congressional business, after his swearing-in, not be … another impeachment. Which, if successful, would keep him out of the White House while he was in residence at the big house.
His supporters would, of course, protest the unfairness of it all.
And Trump himself?
Can one imagine him in an orange jumpsuit? It would, of course, match the tone of his complexion and the color of his hair. But the man was once elected President of the United States. He served four years and attracted millions of passionate supporters, some of whom believe he was actually cheated out of a second term which he won fair and square.
To them, any criminal conviction of Trump would be unfair. Any sentence would be vengeance in their eyes. And Trump would be a martyr.
Whatever happens in the criminal case against Donald Trump, the country will suffer and be worse off for it. Vindicated or martyred, either way, Trump will be our Caeser. Our Napoleon. Destroyer of the Republican Party. And – not to be forgotten – of Hillary Clinton and countless lesser rivals and threats.
The first time he ran, he spoke to Americans who thought of themselves as forgotten at best and disdained at worst by the “elites.” He won, and the rest is, as they say, “history.”
If he wins again, it will not be a matter of history repeating itself.
It will be much worse than that.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
