So now Donald Trump has been indicted. You have to wonder, sometimes, if he doesn’t actually kind of like it. The attention, that is. That he just cannot get enough of it. He was, after all, impeached.

Twice.

Before he took up residence in the White House, only two Presidents had ever endured impeachment. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Once, each. So perhaps Trump studied his history and thought, “Okay. I’ll see your impeachment and raise you one.”

Levity is, of course, inappropriate here. We are, after all, dealing with the fate of the Republic. Or, at least, its standing in the world. There are banana republics that could teach us a thing or two about standards and dignity.

