President Biden ran for the office on a promise (more or less) to turn down the volume, tell fewer lies, and generally improve the tone of our politics. Which, given the record of his opponent, should have been an easy thing to do.
But last week, President Biden went down to Atlanta and made a speech in which he accused his political opponents of standing with …George Wallace and Jefferson Davis. So much for lifting our spirits and appealing to what Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature.”
Bringing up Wallace was almost Trumpian in its arrogance, since Biden once had nice things to say about the old Alabama segregationist. But that was when Biden was trolling for votes in some southern states.
As long as we are going to be doing things in the same old vulgar way, it might be therapeutic to look outside of politics, now and then, for some edification. Which begins to seem like a sort of urgent need in these times of lockdowns and school closings and a semi-permanent sense of doom or, at the very least, malaise.
Life outside of politics does go on and people still do have the wit and the resources to make, as the saying goes, chicken salad out of chicken feathers. (There is an earthier version of that epigram but this is a family newspaper.)
Among the many casualties of the pandemic is the nation’s blood supply. As Allison Praing of the Wall Street Journal reports:
The American Red Cross … has said its blood supply is at historically low levels and that it is seeing its worst blood shortage in over a decade.
It isn’t difficult to understand why this should be. People are“incentivized” (to use the locutions of economics) – to donate blood to the Red Cross because they believe it is a good thing to do. Not to make a buck. And, anyway, the Red Cross isn’t inclined to pay people to donate since that would incentivize (that word again) some people to lie about diseases that might be passed along to someone receiving the donated blood. So, those who donate to the Red Cross do so for reasons that are as untainted as their blood.
With the specter of the virus casting its shadow over normal life and dangerously reducing the number of blood donations, the Red Cross has decided to appeal to one of the abiding passions of American life.
Football.
So the Red Cross has partnered with the National Football League in a program that makes anyone who donates blood during the month of January eligible to win a ticket to the Super Bowl. Included in the prize package are: round trip tickets for two to Los Angeles, hotel accommodations, and gift cards to cover expenses.
There is something about this story that is deeply and appealingly American.
And, then, continuing on the medical front, it seems that doctors have recently performed an interesting variation on a procedure that was once radical and then became almost routine. That would be the heart transplant.
More than three thousand of these procedures are performed annually in the United States. Enough that it is almost possible to think of them as “routine.” Enough that you aren’t astonished to learn that someone you know has had one.
Okay, then, how about if you heard someone had one and the transplanted heart came from … wait for it.
A pig.
Well, it just happened.
Really.
There is much yet to be learned. Not least whether or not the patient will survive. His new heart had to be medically modified after it was removed from its previous owner and it is possible that the modifications were insufficient. The first few transplanted human hearts were rejected by the bodies of their recipients not long after surgery. But research continued until now, the demand for transplantable hearts far exceeds the supply. So if a human heart is not available, then you go with the next best thing. Especially if the patient’s medical history rules him out as a good candidate for a human heart, which was the case in this instance.
Those are just two of many stories that serve to distract one’s attention from the dreary stuff of politics in America these days. The man who is now President promised that, if elected, he would “shut the virus down.” He didn’t, plainly. And he certainly hasn’t elevated the “tone” in Washington so that we can, once again, be “unified” and “on the path forward.”
Charging your political enemies of standing with Bull Conner, George Wallace, and Jefferson Davis does not, somehow, seem like the right path toward that chimerical goal of “unity.”
But on the Red Cross’ Super Bowl lottery and heart transplants … Americans are, almost certainly, all in.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.