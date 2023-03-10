There is talk in Washington of deploying the military against the Mexican drug cartels. This comes after four Americans were kidnapped while in Mexico. Two were murdered. The cartels realized, evidently, that they may have overstepped, so they tied up the individuals who they claimed were responsible and left them for the authorities to find. Along with a note that could be called an “apology.”
So the cartels don’t want any trouble. They just want to go back to doing business as usual.
But that isn’t good enough for some in Washington who want, in effect, to “send in the troops.”
Which has a certain emotional appeal. The volume of fentanyl coming into the United States from Mexico is not, of course, knowable with any precision. More than enough, it is routinely said, to kill every American.
Enough, obviously, to kill more than 100,000 Americans last year.
So is there a way to shut off the supply of the stuff? What about sending in the troops to hunt down – and shut down – the cartels?
The United States did invade Mexico slightly more than one hundred years ago. President Woodrow Wilson sent in troops under the command of General John “Black Jack” Pershing to hunt down Pancho Villa who had been leading his men on raids into Texas. Pershing’s men neither caught nor killed Villa before they were withdrawn to attend to the matter of a war in Europe. Villa was killed in an ambush a few years later.
So the precedent for sending American troops into Mexico is not encouraging. Chasing bandits is not one of the core missions of the American military. And, given events in Europe, it may have other fish to fry.
And, then, there is the question of the risks to American soldiers. Could it be fairly said of any who might become casualties that they died “defending” their country?
Those dead from fentanyl poisoning are unfortunate and deserve to be mourned. But they are not victims of an “invasion.”
America is in the fifth decade of a “war on drugs.” We have tried different strategies. Remember “Just say no.”
Sounded pretty at the time.
And when that didn’t work, we shifted gears and went for the “dealers” and the “pushers,” paying special attention to “crack,” a form of cocaine that was said to be far more dangerous than the ordinary, run-of-the-mill kind. Laws were passed that singled out crack dealing for especially draconian sentencing upon conviction.
The law was ramrodded through the Senate by Joe Biden.
It was known, at the time, that African-American users preferred “crack” – aka “rock” – over ordinary cocaine, so the law had the effect of sending thousands of young black men to prison where they did long, hard time.
Biden later recanted and, by then, the drug world had moved on. To fentanyl, among other things.
Having failed at playing offense, it seemed time for new thinking. We were not, plainly, going to “arrest our way out of the problem.” So, lately, we have moved in the direction of making addiction into something almost manageable. Or, at the least, something that is not an automatic death sentence.
The thinking, now, has come around to “safety.” If you must shoot up, then use precautions. First, be sure that whatever drug you are planning to use is fentanyl-free. There are test strips you can use. They are called fentanyl test strips (FTS) and addicts who are resourceful at finding their drugs – which are, after all, illegal – shouldn’t have any trouble getting their hands on some. Many pharmacies sell them.
And, then, prudence would suggest that addicts have something handy in the event of an overdose. There is a drug called naloxone that addicts can administer in the form of a nasal spray when they realize they have overdosed. It reverses the effects of opioids.
There are efforts underway, around the country, to create “safe spaces” where addicts can shoot up under observation by people trained in dealing with overdoses.
The thinking, for now, seems to be that if we can’t keep people from using drugs, then we can, at least, keep some of them from killing themselves. Lowering the body count, then, has become the objective.
It would be better, of course, if we could simply reduce the demand. Those cartels engaged in supplying drugs wouldn’t prosper if there were no demand. In the meantime, one questions the wisdom – and fairness – of sending American soldiers in harm’s way in order to defend some of their fellow citizens from the consequences of their own actions.
Pershing and his men pulled out of Mexico so they could go to Europe and make the world “safe for democracy.” We don’t need to send troops back in to make it “safe for shooting up.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
