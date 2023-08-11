It’s a big job running the government and probably not all that much fun. Tons of paperwork, meetings and memos and endless columns of figures. No real triumphs. No glamor. Just day upon day of trying to keep the trains running on time.
No kid wants to grow up and become a “government bureaucrat.”
And yet …
There is no denying that government is essential (some of it anyway) and it takes people to run the various agencies, bureaus, commissions, and so forth.
Which might explain why we have Washington, D.C.
Now if government were a business, it would be described as “booming.” Its revenues grow without fail and when they don’t grow enough, then the government just spends what it considers necessary and writes the difference off to something called “the deficit.” Which is figured in numbers too large for most of us to wrap our minds around.
These deficits accumulate remorselessly, but in Washington this does not seem to be of much concern. Used to be that when times were good, the government made an effort to balance the books and managed, very rarely, to succeed. Not any more.
Still … government is essential and so it spends what it must. And to raise the cash, it taxes as much as it dares and writes an IOU when it is short. Which is …always.
Right now the aggregate number is north of thirty trillion.
You would think that spending all that money would be … oh exciting. But the political world seems to have grown bored with the routine business of government. With that old dance of taxing and spending.
Investigations and trials are the new thing in our national politics.
That’s where the excitement and glamor are.
There are at least four possible indictments and trials of Donald Trump in the making. The venues blanket the Atlantic coast. Miami, Atlanta, New York., and Washington. There are also investigations getting underway out in the hinterlands. Michigan, Arizona, and places like that.
One sometime suspects that these investigations are, in some way, a dodge. The government may not be very good at … well, you know, governing, but it can do special prosecutors.
Government should be expected, at a minimum, to ensure the security of the border. Also to deter our enemies, if possible, and when not, to wage war against them. And, to maintain a stable currency and banking system. These things are necessary if we are to have “peace and prosperity.”
Washington claims the border is secure, but the mayor of New York wonders where the immigrants – in numbers so vast his city cannot cope – are coming from. If the border is not secure, then that is – by definition – a failure of government.
Well, then, what about maintaining the peace and deterring our enemies?
We are not at war. Not yet, anyway. But we are equipping and advising Ukraine in its war with Russia and commitments like that have a way of calling for just a little more. We started down the long road that got us into the Vietnam quagmire by sending surplus M-1 rifles to the Vietnamese government. Over a decade later, we were taking people off the roof of our embassy in helicopters.
The stability of the economy and the soundness of the currency?
Well, the inflation rate is down but not enough.
And the deficit?
Don’t ask. In fact, let’s talk about this grave scandal involving Donald Trump and classified materials. And the ways in which Trump incited the rioters of January 6th. And … well, all of those Trump crimes.
These are matters that get the juices flowing.
And good criminal trials have a beginning, middle, and end. The deficit goes on forever. Social Security and Medicare are deemed sacrosanct. There isn’t much chance of a large enough tax increase to make up the budget shortfall. So we stagger on.
In Ukraine, the killing goes on as do our shipments of arms. Which we’ll miss one day if things go bad with China and we are fighting to save Taiwan.
If things do go bad, will we have the troops and material we need? The Army can’t persuade enough people to enlist and the Navy needs new ships.
The economy. National defense. The borders.
These are the sacred responsibilities of the government. When the last of the special prosecutors has closed down the office and spent the last of many millions of appropriated dollars, they will still be the government’s duties.
Not, perhaps, as exciting as cross examining a former president and arguing to a jury that he needs to be locked up. As an example, one supposes, to the next President who might be tempted to commit the same sort of crimes.
