What would Washington be without investigations, congressional and otherwise? Could the Republic survive without lavishly funded “special prosecutors?” Would the national media wither and die if it were to abandon “investigative reporting?”
The Attorney General of the United States has now appointed someone to investigate Donald Trump for … well, it is difficult to keep track of all the things Trump is being investigated for doing … or not doing. But, then, he is always being investigated. Remember the famous “dossier?” But that seems so long, and so many investigations, ago. What was it about, again?
Then there were the impeachments. Two of them. We managed, for nearly two centuries, to make our way with only one impeachment of a president. Andrew Johnson famously survived conviction in the Senate by one vote.
Donald Trump doubled that in his one term of office.
A few years earlier, Bill Clinton survived conviction, on two counts, in the Senate by a comfortable margin. Seventeen votes on one count. Twenty-two on another.
A quarter of a century earlier, the House was warming up for an impeachment vote against Richard Nixon who did the arithmetic and resigned.
Congressional investigations that may, or may not, lead to impeachment are just a small piece of the action. There are those “special prosecutors” that routinely spring up in Washington. Also “commissions.” We know these, generally, by the names of the people who led them. Leon Jaworski. Lawrence E. Walsh. Ken Starr. And so on.
There was, of course, the Warren Commission which was established to lay out the facts behind the assassination of John F. Kennedy, thereby preventing the spread of “conspiracy theories,” which would undermine trust in the government.
And how, one asks, did that work out?
Investigations are, of course, necessary. Especially, perhaps, in Washington where it seems, sometimes, that if something can’t be done in secret, it isn’t worth doing at all.
Among the various conspiracy theories that sprang up after the Kennedy assassination was a scenario built around the premise that the President was about to reverse his policy on Vietnam and bring U.S. military personnel, who were there as “advisors,” home. The conspirators included Pentagon and defense industry bigs who were, of course, opposed to this. So they had Kennedy killed.
This theory did not die upon publication of the Warren Commission Report. Donald Sutherland laid it all out for Donald Sutherland in Oliver Stone’s film JFK. Which millions consider to be reliable history.
So, fast forward to the present where the investigations appear to be sprouting like weeds. Does anyone who is sane, sober, and of voting age believe that another investigation of Donald Trump will settle anything? If the investigation determines, say, that Trump did break the law when he took documents and other materials with him when the left the White House, will this lower the country’s political fevers? Will Trump supporters say, “Oh, well, in that case, lock him up.”
The investigation will inevitably be written off as “partisan,” by Trump supporters. In fact, it probably already has been.
And, then, there is the House of Representatives which will be majority Republican when it gets down to business in January. It is expected to investigate, among other things, the famous Hunter Biden laptop. The investigators are no doubt hoping to find material that will incriminate the President and lead to his (wait for it) … impeachment.
And who knows, it might. The House, after all, is getting good at this impeachment business. It has had plenty of practice. Did it twice to Trump.
The media will, of course, find all of this exquisitely irresistible. The various investigations will spring leaks and they will be breathlessly reported as “exclusives” by people with visions of best-selling books and movie deals dancing in their heads.
Meanwhile, there will be millions who just won’t care. Who will treat the whole business as the remake of a movie that wasn’t all that interesting or entertaining the first time. Or the second.
Any illegalities that are uncovered by the various investigations will prove to have done far less harm to the country than some actions taken in Washington that were perfectly legal. And good politics, as well.
One thinks of the student loan debacle. Or the war in Afghanistan. We didn’t know these were in trouble until they crashed and burned.
Hunter Biden may have shaken down some people in China and Ukraine and used his name to seal the deal. He may even have cut his father in on the action. And Donald Trump may have taken certain documents with him when he left the White House.
If these things are proven … well, most Americans will shrug and wonder why any of it should come as a surprise. Even to the investigators.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
