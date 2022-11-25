What would Washington be without investigations, congressional and otherwise? Could the Republic survive without lavishly funded “special prosecutors?” Would the national media wither and die if it were to abandon “investigative reporting?”

The Attorney General of the United States has now appointed someone to investigate Donald Trump for … well, it is difficult to keep track of all the things Trump is being investigated for doing … or not doing. But, then, he is always being investigated. Remember the famous “dossier?” But that seems so long, and so many investigations, ago. What was it about, again?

Then there were the impeachments. Two of them. We managed, for nearly two centuries, to make our way with only one impeachment of a president. Andrew Johnson famously survived conviction in the Senate by one vote.

Donald Trump doubled that in his one term of office.

