Not quite thirty years ago, the United States put together a military coalition, of which it was by far the dominant member, and drove Iraqi invaders from the little nation of Kuwait. It was, President George H.W. Bush proclaimed, the dawn of a “new world order.”
Today, it looks neither new nor especially orderly.
In the years since Operation Desert Storm, the world has experienced attacks by Islamic extremists, most memorably on the Twin Trade Towers of New York, on September 11, 2001. Another war in Iraq followed. Also one in Afghanistan where those responsible for the 9/11 attacks were hiding. Then, a bloody American counter-insurgency campaign in Iraq. Then conflict in Syria that included the use of poison gas against civilians. Civil war and anarchy in Libya. The rise of ISIS. The withdrawal from Iraq of most American forces, which Iran treated as an opportunity. In recent days, Iranian militias in Iraq have attacked the American embassy in Baghdad. And, then, the U.S. responded with a drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was Iran’s enforcer and a man responsible for the deaths of hundred of Americans, civilian and military. Now, an undeniably chaotic world awaits the next act which will, presumably, take the form of some kind of retaliation by Iran.
