The virus is, of course, just a virus. Mute and stupid and deadly. Governed by the laws of biology, which even the experts among us don’t fully understand. Though there are plenty of people – many of whom aren’t trained in any of the sciences – who believe they have the answers. If the rest of us would just … you know, listen and then do as we are told.
But …
More and more of us know people who have done everything “right,” and still fallen sick. Getting vaccinated seems to be a prudent thing. But it doesn’t come with any guarantees. It does, evidently, lower the odds of your dying, should you become infected. Which certainly counts for something. A prudent approach would seem to be to get vaccinated and try to avoid those situations where you might be exposed. And then?
Well, maybe just get on with your life. And hope that the virus soon “burns itself out.”
There is much about the way we live now that is demoralizing. Can there be anyone who actually likes wearing a mask? Or being obliged to stick cotton swabs up their nostrils in order to be “tested.” Which is the perfect word in this case.
Nobody likes it that lots of kids are not going to school. If you think back on your own experiences you are astonished by how much material you mastered in a single year of classroom instruction. The mind of, say, a fourth-grader is hungry but it needs structure. Homeschooling is beyond the ability of many – if not most – parents. Even if a parent has the knowledge and the teaching skills, his pupils are likely to be bored and lonely for the presence of peers. School is both a learning and a socializing environment. Shutting them down stunts the growth of the kids and will be felt by an entire generation.
The kids may not get sick and die, but they are not unaffected.
And, then, there is the damage the epidemic has done to the already shaky morale of the population.
We are suffering from the effects of an impulse to politicize everything. Covid made this worse.
When he was campaigning for the job, President Biden promised to “shut down the virus.”
Well, that’s what people in his line of work do. They make extravagant promises. “A vote for me is a vote for free beer and wide roads.” Biden had no idea how to go about shutting the virus down. But after a lifetime in politics, he knew a good line when he heard one. Especially when it was coming out of his own mouth.
Now, with a new mutation of the virus having arrived and proving to be exceedingly contagious, he is warning that the nation faces a “winter of severe illness and death.”
And he is saying that if you want to survive, then your best hope is vaccination.
But will people listen? Do they have any reason to believe what he is saying this time? Of will they believe that he is urging universal vaccination because he has to say something and appear to be in control. To be leading.
The ship that is President Biden’s credibility may already have sailed. Even at his best, he is not a powerful orator and masterful rhetorician. When he gives a speech, he sounds like what he is – a professional politician. And this is a breed that specializes in telling audiences what they want to hear.
There are examples from history that he might have consulted before he addressed the nation on the crisis of the pandemic. He might have counted on the toughness of the people he believes he is fit to lead. Most of us know, from experience, about disease and death. When your doctor tells you that the biopsy came back and the tumor is indeed malignant, you don’t want him to sugarcoat it.
Things might have gone better for the nation if we hadn’t been fed the lines about “fifteen days to flatten the curve.” And if CNN hadn’t made a celebrity out of the Governor of New York when he was putting infected people into nursing homes where they were infecting the most vulnerable among us. If many of our “leaders,” hadn’t been photographed at public events without masks covering their faces when just that morning, they had been telling people to “mask up.”
It might have gone better for them – and us – if they had studied on Winston Churchill who promised the people who looked to him for leadership “blood, sweat, toil, and tears.”
Even if it wasn’t what they wanted to hear, they got it.
For President Biden, that ship has sailed. And the first day of winter is not yet here.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
