It Never Ends
There was an investigation and it lasted for two years and cost many millions, though when you talk “millions” in Washington, you are talking chickenfeed. Still, it was enough to hire nearly two dozen lawyers and provide them with staff and office space and, no doubt, free coffee. Their investigation yielded a report of more than 400 pages which seems impressive until you figure that works out to around twenty pages per lawyer over the course of the investigation. Or ten per year. In a town where the sole industry is the production of paperwork, that is pretty feeble.
Given the number of lawyers, the amount of time, and the generous budget, one would think they could have done better. Gone counter-intuitive, perhaps, and produced a shorter report in a prose style that might have hooked more readers.
But, then, we are talking about Washington and the report is a government document. Long, boring, unreadable, and of no particular consequence is about what is to be expected.
Still, it was cruelly disappointing to the many people who were counting on the report to lead to the premature end of the Trump presidency. Either by resignation or impeachment in the House of Representatives, followed by conviction in the Senate.
When the report flopped – at least when measured against those expectations – people who fiercely crave the end of the Trump presidency pinned their hopes on the testimony of Robert Mueller before a Congressional committee. Mueller is the “special counsel’ for whom those lawyers had worked during those two years, digging up the material that went into the report that flopped.
Mueller’s testimony was expected to change that.
It was never clear, exactly, why this would be so. If the lawyers had discovered things scandalous enough to bring on Trump’s impeachment, then why hadn’t it been leaked long before now. Almost anything vaguely scandalous – or even remotely interesting – in Washington gets leaked. The place thrives on gossip, inside information, and leaks. Those are Washington’s medium of exchange.
And even if the lawyers and the rest of Mueller’s staff had been able to stay buttoned up while in the procession of radioactive information, wouldn’t it have been mentioned in the report. Wouldn’t at least one of those lawyers, reading over the final draft of the report, have noticed that they had neglected to include bombshell information that their investigation had uncovered.
What exactly, then, was Robert Mueller supposed to tell the investigators that they wouldn’t have learned by reading the report prepared for them by all those lawyers, at taxpayers expense?
The answer, as it turned out, was … nothing.
Mueller’s testimony was a great disappointment to those who were expecting – or hoping, certainly – that it would set in motion the early exit of Trump from Washington which he had, in their view, defiled.
Mueller was so lackluster and disappointing that some of the people who had been let down suggested that he was … well, you know, getting old and maybe he had lost some of the hop on his fastball since the days when he was director of the FBI and a man to be feared. Certainly not pitied.
Still, his testimony had fallen flat. The special counsel’s work was done. Time to move on, right?
“Not so fast there,” said the anti-Trump inquisition.
One day after Mueller testified and bombed, the House Judiciary Committee Counsel informed reporters that “In the most formal and official way a committee can, we have just given notice that we are actively considering articles of impeachment,”
And just in case somebody out there didn’t get it, added that “we are now conducting hearings … to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment.”
They must believe that if they look long enough and hard enough, hire enough lawyers, spend enough money, produce enough reports … that if they just keep after it, then they will eventually close with the white whale and plunge a harpoon into its black heart.
Or, maybe, working to bring down a President is more fun than doing what the House of Representatives is supposed to do. Which is raise the money necessary to run the government and then spread it around the various agencies and departments of the government according to the relative need. The goal would be to do this in a responsible, prudent fashion so that taxes are levied fairly and do not depress the normal vigor of the economy. And then, to spend the money in ways that are prudent bordering on frugal, avoiding duplication of effort and waste so that taxpayers get their money’s worth. Or close to it.
Boring stuff but it doesn’t say anywhere in the Constitution that Congress should be a fun place to work where the work of investigating the President never ends.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.