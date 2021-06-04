This weekend will mark two anniversaries in the long, bloody, and never-ending struggle against totalitarianism and the killer state. June 5, 1989, was the day when that preposterously brave Chinese man stood defiant in front of a tank in Tiananmen Square. The protests had been brutally put down by the time the man made his stand. Nobody knows how many were killed and the extent of the reprisals. But there was no more questioning the authority of the state. The gesture may have been heroic but it was also futile.
The other notable anniversary is June 6, 1944. Otherwise known as D-Day. That morning, thousands of soldiers went ashore at places on the French coast in Normandy. Paratroopers had dropped into the countryside beyond the beaches the night before. They had come to liberate Europe and bring down one of history’s most monstrous tyrannies, Adolph Hitler’s Third Reich.
There was something almost touching in the code names for two of the beaches where Americans landed. They were called “Omaha” and “Utah.” There were probably American soldiers who had come from that city and that state and who never imagined, before the war, that they would ever see Europe. Many of them had, most likely, never been more than fifty miles from the town where they were born. Until Pearl Harbor.
The establishment of the beachhead in France made the annihilation of Hitler’s regime – and his death – a certainty. If the invasion had failed, then Hitler might have been able to hold out against the Soviet Union and Stalin, his equal when it came to tyranny and murder and sheer ruthlessness. But Hitler and Germany could not fight successfully on two fronts and a little less than a year after those landings and parachute drops, the war was over, Hitler was dead, and the world was a cleaner place.
But there was still the Soviet Union and it was still ruled by Stalin. So the struggle was not over and it came to be known as the “Cold War.”
It ended a few months after that young man made his defiant stand in Tiananmen Square. The Berlin wall came down and China was now the world’s foremost oppressor state.
But there was not much appetite for resistance among the nations that had sent troops into Europe to run Hitler to the ground and then stood up to Russian dictators who liked to strut and brag and tell us that “we will bury you.”
The U.S. and the rest of the world seemed to believe that China was somehow different and that it could be housebroken through a blend of diplomacy and trade. That it wasn’t like Hitler’s Germany, or the Soviet Union under Stalin and his unmemorable successors.
The U.S. entered ambitious trade agreements with China. American Universities opened their doors to many Chinese students. Relations between the West and China were thought to be, if not exactly “friendly,” then certainly not hostile in a way that might lead to war.
There were strains, from time to time, but according to most elite opinion in the West, we would make it work.
China evidently had other ideas.
There were many points of friction. The Chinese were not shy about stealing “intellectual property,” and there was no very good way to stop them, or retaliate, without increasing tensions to intolerable levels. The Chinese were increasingly brazen about these acts of thievery. One scientist at a major U.S. cancer center who was slipping confidential information to Chinese contacts wrote in an e-mail, “Here is the bones and meat of what you want.”
He was evidently no better at grammar and spelling than he was at espionage.
China went back on most of its pledges about what level of autonomy it would tolerate in Hong Kong. There were no candle-light ceremonies, this year, in remembrance of Tiananmen Square, as there had been in the past.
China has devoured Tibet. And is holding at least a million Muslim minority Uighurs in what are politely called “detention centers.” They might also be called “concentration camps.” The Uighurs are reportedly subjected to forced sterilizations and experimental medical procedures.
And, then, there is the Chinese military buildup which includes the construction of aircraft carriers and other naval assets. China plainly sees itself as the strong horse in its corner of the globe. There is no question that it covets Taiwan.
Recent studies and exercises have led some experts to believe that if the U.S. were to come to the aid of Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, it might lose.
In any case, the spirit of resistance – of D-Day – may not be there. Which is the message the Chinese undoubtedly took away from Tiananmen Square.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.