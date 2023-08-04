So.

Now we have Donald Trump on trial. In theory, if he is convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. He could, however, also be elected President of the United States.

Those banana republics got nothing on us.

Millions tuned out on Trump a long time ago. But he won’t leave them in peace. He just won’t go away. He lost an election and unlike most politicians, he can’t take a hint.

