So.
Now we have Donald Trump on trial. In theory, if he is convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. He could, however, also be elected President of the United States.
Those banana republics got nothing on us.
Millions tuned out on Trump a long time ago. But he won’t leave them in peace. He just won’t go away. He lost an election and unlike most politicians, he can’t take a hint.
He has, of course, his loyal followers. And there is material for deep study into the question of why so many are so committed to him.
And, of course, there are the counterparts to the Trump loyalists. Those who wake up in the morning despising him and all his works and go to bed at night feeling the same way. Or more so. That is the nature of the Trump phenomenon. There is no relief.
The trial may or may not change this. Sooner or later, one thinks, this fever has to break.
The trial will, of course, be a public spectacle. If this were Rome, there would be a Colosseum to accommodate it. We have television, instead. One recalls the trial of O. J. Simpson and thinks, in despair, “Not again.”
However the trial – and the election – turn out, the best hope would be that his fever would break. That the country will, at last, have had enough.
But what if Trump survives the trial – and his other legal troubles – and is elected President? Again.
His enemies will not say, “Okay. Fair is fair. He won; let’s move on.”
And he, certainly, will not say, “Time to put the rancors of the past behind us and begin healing.” Trump doesn’t do healing. That’s for the weak.
When the country does, eventually, move on from Trump – he is not immortal, after all – it might be time to reflect on how a nation of free souls allowed itself to be dominated by the feral appetites and urges of one man. What happened?
Somehow we seem to have moved into a realm where civic life and entertainment are indistinguishable. Our politics have become reality TV. Can anyone imagine – oh, Dwight Eisenhower – behaving and speaking like Donald Trump? Ike would rather play golf.
But politics has become the playground of narcissists. And the successful politician is the one who loves the attention and craves the spotlight. Someone once said that wanting to be President badly enough to do what it takes to be elected should be an automatic disqualification for holding the office.
The nation needs to find a way to make politics boring again so that the egoists and narcissists who crave the attention would be inclined to give it a pass and look for honest work. But that won’t happen as long as we have television which creates its own set of high-priced, high-profile celebrities whose skill is to make the mundane dramatic.
Senators and representatives have nice offices in the Capitol and big rooms where they can gather to debate the great issues of the day. Like, for instance, how do we get back to spending only as much money as we have? The credit rating of the U.S. took a hit the other day because we can’t do that basic thing.
One suspects that Donald Trump doesn’t have the answer. He didn’t, anyway, when he was President. One suspects that hasn’t changed. Anyway, budgets are boring.
Joe Biden is no better on the budget and deficit spending.
Which leads to a kind of conclusion. Namely, that our leaders (and would-be leaders) aren’t interested in the fundamentals. What attracted them to politics was their narcissism.
Perhaps, in the end, they just wanted to get on television and politics looked like the way to go. And once you were on television you did what you needed to do to stay there. You said things that “made news.” Things that grabbed the attention and the eyeballs of those millions of viewers (and voters) out there.
Biden and Trump are a couple of old men who came of age as television did. The takeover of politics by television came with the election of John F. Kennedy. He was cool and is still remembered that way. “Image” was the word that you heard. And once suspects that Donald Trump got the message. He became a master of that medium. Biden less so, but he managed to become known outside of Delaware. You need to know what works on television. What the people who live by television want. He gave it to them, and look how far it has taken him.
So now it is Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden in a rematch made for television. Shame they can’t both lose.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
