President Biden recently asked a small favor of the leadership in Saudi Arabia. He had, understandably, expressed opposition to the Saudi plan for reducing its production of crude oil since this would, inevitably, lead to higher prices for fuel oil and gasoline in the United States. When the Saudis made it clear they were not going to oblige the President, he asked if it would be possible for them to at least hold off a little while.
Say, a month or so.
Which would, conveniently, put things off until after election day in the United States.
The Saudis’ essentially told the President to pound sand. And sand is the one thing more abundant than oil in their country.
One wonders if Biden felt embarrassed about asking the favor and humiliated when it was denied. He is, after all, the President of the United States. He shouldn’t have to beg.
But this is oil we are talking about. And when we talk about oil, we are talking about gasoline and diesel, which are essential commodities in the U.S. The internal combustion engine powers America. There is no commuting to work without it. No farming. No movement of that vast fleet of trucks delivering all those things people have ordered on Amazon.
There may be a day coming when this is not true… when solar and wind deliver the energy needed to keep things moving. But one can be certain that President Biden will not live to see that day.
In the meantime, Americans will depend on petroleum. It will be among the nation’s most urgently required resources. Where it comes from will be a secondary consideration.
It could come from the U.S.
Not long ago, the nation was producing more than it needed for its own use. Which seems, on cursory examination, like a good thing. It saves our President the embarrassment of having to beg favors of people who still add royal titles to their names. Something Americans have always found objectionable.
But petroleum is, in the eyes of some, even more loathsome than a belief in the divine right of kings. Oil, these people believe, is poisoning us all. Unless we move to alternative energy sources soon, we are doomed.
There are steps we could take to delay this petroleum-fueled apocalypse. Use more nuclear power. Cut back on some of the more profligate actions that require the burning of gasoline. As, for instance, flying in privately owned, opulently appointed private jets.
But the world is not going to embrace asceticism. Not, at least, until Hollywood does. And movie stars will never fly coach.
It might be possible to force ordinary Americans to cut back on the amount of gas they burn. Gasoline was rationed during World War Two. And there was a kind of ad hoc system that came out of the Arab oil boycotts of the 1970s. Commuters did some carpooling.
But this is band-aid stuff.
And even if the U.S. went all in on conservation, rationing, alternative fuels, and the rest of it … what about the rest of the world? How much petroleum will China and India be using over the next fifty years?
These questions were not, one imagines, on the President’s mind when he asked the Saudis to lay off for a month. He was, of course, thinking of what is always uppermost in the mind of a professional politician – and Biden is the pure example – and that thing is … the next election.
He could fade a spike in the price of fuel oil later on, during the cold months of winter, when people would be turning down their thermostats and shivering under extra blankets. That would be acceptable if it meant his party could get through the mid-terms without losing too much blood.
There is something shameful in begging a monarch for a little help in the next election. Much better to imagine the president saying, “Listen pal, you keep your oil. We’ve got plenty. And the brains and brawn to put it to a lot better use than your feudal economy could ever manage.”
After which, the President could fly home and explain to the citizenry just what had gone down. And if he truly felt that petroleum is a drug, our addiction to which would soon destroy us, then he could start talking about a serious plan to move on to the next thing.
President Biden once promised that he would “End fossil fuels.”
He meant, one assumes, that he would end American dependence on coal and oil. And that is, admittedly, a pretty thought.
But if he wants to end what some people like to call our “addiction to oil,” he needs, first, to end his own addiction to votes.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
