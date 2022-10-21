President Biden recently asked a small favor of the leadership in Saudi Arabia. He had, understandably, expressed opposition to the Saudi plan for reducing its production of crude oil since this would, inevitably, lead to higher prices for fuel oil and gasoline in the United States. When the Saudis made it clear they were not going to oblige the President, he asked if it would be possible for them to at least hold off a little while.

Say, a month or so.

Which would, conveniently, put things off until after election day in the United States.

The Saudis’ essentially told the President to pound sand. And sand is the one thing more abundant than oil in their country.

