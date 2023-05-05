It has been seventy years since they last crowned a monarch and one wonders if the Brits might be out of practice. There is, after all, a lot that goes into one of these rituals and because it is a ritual, it is important to get it right. There won’t be any do-overs.

The skeptic – not to say the cynic – wonders, “What is the point?”

It was once possible to believe in things like “the divine right of kings” and the existence of “royal blood,” concepts so dated and quaint that they no longer raise the hackles and temperature of even the most devoted democrat or egalitarian. Those royals, one thinks, aren’t really special in much of any way. They are as capable of trashy behavior as any old movie star. There is a reason that the woman the world once worshiped as “Princess Di” won’t be participating in the coronation Her husband – who will be known in the future as “King Charles” – was sneaking around on her.

She left him and … well, everyone is familiar with the exceedingly sad next chapter of that trashy saga.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.