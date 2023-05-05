It has been seventy years since they last crowned a monarch and one wonders if the Brits might be out of practice. There is, after all, a lot that goes into one of these rituals and because it is a ritual, it is important to get it right. There won’t be any do-overs.
The skeptic – not to say the cynic – wonders, “What is the point?”
It was once possible to believe in things like “the divine right of kings” and the existence of “royal blood,” concepts so dated and quaint that they no longer raise the hackles and temperature of even the most devoted democrat or egalitarian. Those royals, one thinks, aren’t really special in much of any way. They are as capable of trashy behavior as any old movie star. There is a reason that the woman the world once worshiped as “Princess Di” won’t be participating in the coronation Her husband – who will be known in the future as “King Charles” – was sneaking around on her.
She left him and … well, everyone is familiar with the exceedingly sad next chapter of that trashy saga.
Royals have, of course, long been capable of bad behavior. Shakespeare had their number on that one. Their escapades proved that they were just like the rest of us. Only richer.
Royal bad behavior can be just old fashion weakness of the flesh. As in the case of the new king. Or it can be something a lot more serious. Bordering, in fact, on evil. And even crossing that border. There was, famously, the case of the man who was king but had to quit the gig because the woman he wanted to marry had been divorced.
Hard, these days, to hold that against the man. Still, he had to turn in his crown and change his title to “Duke of Windsor,” so he could marry Wallis Simpson who, of course, became the “Duchess of Windsor.” The two of them partied around the globe and kept Women’s Wear Daily, Harpers Bazar, and Vogue in business for years.
That story seems sort of amusingly quaint these days. What was serious and is still unforgivable, however, is that the duke was a strong fan of someone with real power. Namely, Adolph Hitler.
One wonders how things would have gone if Edward had decided being king was a gig worth holding on to and defied the Church of England. Henry VIII had found a way. Wallis Simpson was, it seems, a stronger fan of Hitler than her husband and also smarter. No telling what kind of mischief the two of them might have been capable of. They did, in fact, travel to Germany after the abdication and while there, they met with Hitler.
What must he have made of them?
In any case, the monarchy teetered but did not fall and there was a new king.
George VI. was not particularly suited by temperament for the job. He was reclusive, and he stuttered. Through sheer force of will he coped with this handicap, a story memorably, and feelingly, told in the film, “The King’s Speech.”
He and his wife served staunchly through World War II and the bombing of London. Their daughters were present during one of those occasions when Buckingham Palace was bombed. Later, they were evacuated, like other London children, to the countryside.
One of them grew up to become one of the longest-serving and most admired of all the English monarchs.
That would, of course, be Elizabeth, whose son will now be king.
You can’t say that she was dealt an easy hand.
Elizabeth was crowned in the same week that one of her subjects, Edmund Hillary, summited Everest, the highest mountain in the world. Hillary was a New Zealander, not an Englishman. But there was this thing called “the Commonwealth,” and people still talked about how the “sun never set …”
Even as it was setting.
Fast.
The fifties and sixties were not kind to Great Britain and the Commonwealth.
India was gone, and with it, the old sense of imperial glory. Then there was the Suez humiliation. The independence of Kenya and other former colonies. The long, slow decline under socialism of the formerly robust British economy.
But the queen hung in there and did her duty. Always.
Prime ministers came and went. The nation backed away from socialism under the leadership of Margaret Thatcher, a woman as formidable as the queen. And if the days of imperial glory were gone forever, there was, again, reason to be proud of being English.
Queen Elizabeth was, for seven decades the face of those English virtues that one associates with Kipling. Steadfastness and stoicism. Doing one’s duty … because, well, that is what one does.
King Charles has a tough act to follow.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
