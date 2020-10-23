Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Center for Disease Control has not covered itself in glory during the Covid epidemic. According to the subhead on a New York Times article, “… its technology was old, its bureaucracy slow … its guidance confusing …” And so, “… the corona virus shook the world’s premier health agency, creating a loss of confidence and hampering the US response to the crisis.”
But other than that.
But the CDC has not given up on managing the crisis and issuing guidances as, for instance, a recent epistle recombining that “… families who usually travel to see each other hold virtual Thanksgivings instead.”
It is easy to make a case for this as simple prudence. But it is also demoralizing to have the government telling us this sort of thing. First, because it is obvious. Common sense would tell you that you increase the risk if you travel and gather in large groups. But government doesn’t believe in the ability of people to reach their own conclusions regarding their own health. Or much of anything else, for that matter.
