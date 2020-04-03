Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
There is much to be afraid of right now. It is probably not true that, as Franklin Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” After all, the virus may find you and kill you. Things will get worse before they begin to get better. Many more people will become ill and some of them will die. The numbers are in a range that would, a few weeks ago, have seemed like something pulled from one of those novels people used to read on long airplane flights. Back when the idea of a pandemic seemed the sort of thing that Jack Ryan could be counted on to deal with.
And, then, after one damps down the fear of imminent illness and death, there is the matter of what life will be like once this has passed. Financial hardship is a certainty for millions. And ruin is likely for many of them.
There are a lot of “experts” who claim to know how things will play out economically but one tends to be skeptical. As Yogi Berra supposedly – and famously – once said, “Predictions are hard. Especially about the future.”
The economy is always surprising us with its crashes and its booms. The Great Recession came at the economy from ambush. And, then, the recovery was far more robust than anyone had anticipated. Some surprises turn out to be pleasant.
