Government, George Washington observed, “is force.” And these days, we don’t need him to remind us of that doleful fact. We can pick up the papers (well, go to the internet) and see where the Attorney General of the United States has ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get on the case against people out in the country for leaning on their local school boards.
It seems that some parents are concerned about what is being taught to their kids. They object to political correctness and any sort of “woke” curriculum and they are not being polite about it. Their objections also extend to the imposition of mask mandates.
Whether or not they are correct about what is being taught and the need for students to be masked, one wonders if this is really a matter for the federal government and its enforcers at the FBI where, it seems, agents are unable to come to the aid of several young female gymnasts who were raped, more or less routinely, by their coach. The G-Men knew and stood aside.
But now Washington wants them to fan out across the land and take down people whose actions are causing teachers and school board members to feel “threatened.”
It doesn’t seem to take much to make some people feel threatened, these days, and the arrival of an FBI agent – or several – at your door would certainly do the trick. The FBI may not be especially competent and could – arguably – be corrupt. But none should doubt its capacity for intimidation.
Which is what this appears to be.
Intimidation of people who send their children to public schools and, by the way, pay the taxes that keep them running and the teachers and administrators (so many administrators) paid. And well paid, at that. Teachers are quick to go out on strike if they don’t get the raises and retirement benefits and time off for “professional development” that they believe they deserve. Of course, when they go out on strike, they are doing it “for the children.”
So, what should parents do if they object to what they consider “indoctrination” of their kids at the schools – and by the teachers – that their taxes are paying for?
The obvious answer, one thinks, would be to make the school board aware of their concerns. Who, after all, do the board members work for? Teachers are represented by the union which is happy to play hardball. Don’t parents deserve representation and shouldn’t the school board members be providing it?
Well, as anyone who has been out in the real world lately can testify, it doesn’t work that way. School boards are captives of the teachers and administrators … unless, and until, parents and taxpayers rise up.
And when they do, the unions and the boards will fight back. Hard.
Consider a case in Rhode Island where a woman wanted to know what her child was learning in school. She was especially concerned about what was being taught in the realms of “gender identity” and “critical race theory.”
And how did the school board react to this request from a voter, taxpayer, parent, and stakeholder?
Well, it threatened to sue the woman.
In the spirit of public service, no doubt.
The board backed down but the teacher’s union was not so pusillanimous. It filed suit.
if he were still around, George Washington would doubtless say, “Told you so.”
And now, perhaps fearing that the teachers unions’ muscle may be insufficient to the task of keeping unruly parents in their place, the Attorney General of the United States has unleashed the hounds of the FBI.
This, because he has been hearing stories about, “… a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence [against] school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”
It was, doubtless, merely coincidental that a few days earlier, the National Association of School Boards reached out to the President, asking if threats against school board members could, under the terms of the Patriot Act, be classified as “domestic terrorism.”
Leading, then, the AG to call out the FBI
Interestingly, Attorney General Garland may not be an entirely disinterested party. Seems his son-in-law does business with school boards … selling educational Critical Race Theory material.
But that’s just Washington. Routine, everyday corruption.
What makes this story disturbing is that it has exposed the red teeth of government. Still, the fact that there are parents – citizens – out in the country who are willing to fight back against the teachers unions is … well, hopeful.
Perhaps more of them will rally to the cause and, when things get really bad, take their kids out of school. Educate them at home or in private schools. And stop letting government and the unions hold them hostage.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
