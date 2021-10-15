Back when he was campaigning for the office he now occupies, Joe Biden asked in the rhetorical, no b.s., tough guy pose he likes to assume, “When did Milton Friedman die and become king?”
Later in the campaign, he got in another shot, telling his audience, “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore.”
Well, Biden went on to win the election and, now that he is running the show, one looks around and thinks, “You know, wouldn’t it be better if Milton Friedman were still alive and running the show.”
Milton Friedman was an economist whose work ranged from the densely theoretical to the immensely popular and accessible. His book Capitalism and Freedom has sold more than a million copies since it was published in 1962. In 1980, Friedman and his wife, Rose, hosted the immensely popular PBS series Free to Choose and published a companion book with the same title. It was the best-selling non-fiction book of that year.
Lots of kings never enjoyed that kind of influence.
So, to use the kind of locutions Biden prefers, what is his beef with Milton Friedman?
One suspects that it can be summed up in one word … inflation.
Friedman told people in politics and government something they didn’t want to hear. Namely, that “there is no such thing as a free lunch.” (He used that phrase as the title for another of his books.)
Government spending comes at a price in the form of taxes, debt, and inflation. One suspects that Friedman’s thinking on the matter of inflation is what peeves Joe Biden.
There is no hiding the fact of inflation, which is to say, an increase in prices and a decrease in the value of money. Which amounts to the same thing.
There is a reason that people who are on Social Security can expect their benefits to increase by almost six percent next year. That’s because those benefits are, broadly speaking, indexed to the cost of living. So everything is now more expensive by six percent.
And why is that?
Well, Milton Friedman studied that problem a lot more seriously, one thinks, than Joe Biden ever has and his answer was, “too much money chasing too few goods.”
Or, as he memorably put it, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.”
President Biden is indifferent to the economics but no doubt intensely interested in the politics of inflation. He is old enough to remember Jimmy Carter and, in fact, was first elected to the Senate in 1972. So Biden witnessed – or should have – what rampant inflation did not only to Carter’s ambitions but to the nation’s morale.
Inflation was brought under control during the administration of Ronald Reagan who, like most of his economic team, was a follower of King Milton Friedman.
President Biden and his team seem to believe that inflation is either not a problem or something that affects only the wealthy. “High class problems,” in the words of his Chief-of-Staff, Ron Clain.
Well, to be fair, Clain lives and works in Washington, D.C. and can’t really be expected to understand what life is like for ordinary Americans in the lands out there “beyond the beltway.”
Many of those people drive to and from work every day and the price of gas is something to which they pay close attention. The phrase “pain at the pump” has real meaning for them.
And those cars that people drive to and from work are increasingly expensive.
And, then, there is food. The kind that people buy at the grocery store, the prices of which are higher than they have been in a decade.
Eating and getting to and from work are not what most people would call “high class problems.”
President Biden’s poll numbers seem to move inversely with the cost of living. The more expensive everything gets, the more his popularity decreases. And having, evidently, not learned the lessons of the Carter years, he seems determined to repeat them. (To include presiding over a military debacle in a far-off, Islamic country. But that is another matter.)
The Biden administration is committed to a domestic agenda that the President claims if “fully paid for.” By which he means that … taxes will be raised to cover the expense. Well, tax revenues are already at a historic high but that, evidently, is not enough.
It never is.
But there is always the ultimate stealth tax … inflation.
Joe Biden may be President and Milton Friedman may not be King. But Friedman’s ideas and insights are still true. And much as President Biden and his team may wish it were not so (and insist that it is not) there is still “no such thing as a free lunch.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.