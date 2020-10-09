Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The election is bearing down on us, like one of the many hurricanes that have struck the United States this year. Nobody knows precisely what the damage will be. Only that it will be in a range between “mild” and “catastrophic.” There is virtually no reason to hope that it will be “slight” or “negligible.” We passed that point long ago.
In this age, so much depends on government and so much government is in Washington. And Washington rules the rest of us. Somewhere along our way, we bought into the notion that, if there is a problem, Washington can fix it. If, that is, the right people are running things in Washington.
Far back in time – so far that Joe Biden had not yet won a seat in the U.S. Senate – a megalomaniacal American politician declared a “war on poverty.” He might as well have been commanding the tides not to rise. But enough people were persuaded that Lyndon Johnson was elected President and proceeded to wage that war. Washington, which had been a place one could politely describe as “dreary,” became a power center and a hot address. A place where ambitious people wanted to be and from whence they could advance in status and power by wielding it over their fellow citizens. Those would-be the rubes and yokels out in the sticks.
Since then, government has never stopped growing. Nor has the arrogance of the people who run it and who live in Washington and whose specialty seems to be … failure.
