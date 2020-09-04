Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is Speaker of the House of Representatives and she has a reputation for knowing how to work the levers of power and, thus, being someone it doesn’t pay to cross. She came to Washington from San Francisco sometime back in the pre-internet dark ages. She is rich and powerful and entitled.
She was back home a few days ago and decided she wanted to get her hair done. But there was the matter of the quarantine. California had forbidden indoor hair cutting. And when done outdoors, both the owner of the hair and the person cutting it were required to wear masks.
This, of course, is for the safety of … well, everyone in the age of Covid.
You can’t decide to go ahead and risk it because you care that much about your hair, which lots of people might. Just as lots of people would go to restaurants or crowd into stadiums to watch football games if they could. But they can’t because while they might be willing to take a chance – to shoot craps with the virus – they could be exposing others to risk.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.