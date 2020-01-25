Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
You have to wonder, sometimes, what we Americans did to deserve this. It must be retribution for some great sin that we are experiencing, simultaneously, the impeachment of a president and a presidential campaign. Either would, by itself, be excruciating enough.
Together, they are enough to drive one mad. Or to drink, at the very least.
It is a commonplace – or should be – that America has become dangerously president-centric. The daily comings and goings of the president are reported scrupulously and exhaustively by legions of media people. So we are soberly informed on whether or not the president played golf while away from the office for the weekend. And, one wonders, do we really need to know? Who cares? Maybe we are supposed to be reassured that he isn’t doing anything that will get him – or us – in trouble or danger. How bad, you think, could things be if the president is out lining up putts and trying to keep his drives in the fairway?
But it might be even better if one seldom thought about the president at all.
