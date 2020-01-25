You have to wonder, sometimes, what we Americans did to deserve this. It must be retribution for some great sin that we are experiencing, simultaneously, the impeachment of a president and a presidential campaign. Either would, by itself, be excruciating enough.

Together, they are enough to drive one mad. Or to drink, at the very least.

It is a commonplace – or should be – that America has become dangerously president-centric. The daily comings and goings of the president are reported scrupulously and exhaustively by legions of media people. So we are soberly informed on whether or not the president played golf while away from the office for the weekend. And, one wonders, do we really need to know? Who cares? Maybe we are supposed to be reassured that he isn’t doing anything that will get him – or us – in trouble or danger. How bad, you think, could things be if the president is out lining up putts and trying to keep his drives in the fairway?

But it might be even better if one seldom thought about the president at all.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.