The whole thing is, of course, entirely artificial. There is nothing, really, all that “new” about it. Nothing in the grand scheme, anyway. It isn’t a solstice or anything celestial. Just more of the same. Stars in their courses and so forth.
As for the temporal, there will, most likely, be no end to COVID. No conclusive end, at any rate. And there is fear of a new breakout coming from China. So, plagues will still be with us. And there will not be peace on earth. Russian bombs and shells will continue to fall on Ukraine. China will continue to threaten Taiwan. The mid-East will continue along in a state of quasi-war. And so on.
In other news, the stock market will begin January in a ditch after its worst decline since 2008. The planet will continue to warm … which, if you live in Buffalo, probably doesn’t sound like such a bad thing. People will kill themselves with drugs they took to make the pain of living disappear.
Still …
There is something to be said for turning a page in the ledger and starting a new chapter. Of evaluating the past and looking for ways to improve on it. It is, in that regard, a hopeful sort of day. Hopeful, that is, in a routine sort of way. There is no suggestion of transcendence about New Year’s Day, as there is about Christmas. It is a day for the quotidian. You might promise to lose 10 pounds, stop drinking, help out more around the house.
The usual, in other words.
And in a few days, or weeks, it might occur to you that nothing much has changed.
New Year’s optimism is inevitably short-lived.
Which is too bad.
The world can, for sure, be a sullen place. But, then, there are those people, and those events, that give one reason to hope for better things.
It is too much, certainly, to hope for Peace on Earth. That’s something for that other holiday. The one about the Prince of Peace. On New Year’s Day, it is best to stick to the realities of history. One is that, as Santayana wrote, “Only the dead have seen the end of war.”
It isn’t that long ago when there was talk of a “New World Order,” one in which old antagonists would compete economically rather than militarily. We would beat our swords into PCs and there would be prosperity for all.
But we forgot to tell Vladimir Putin. Or, if he did get the word, he chose to ignore it.
China seems not to be going along with the program, either. Not entirely, anyway.
In the new year, then, the world will almost certainly stumble along as it has been, and history will continue to be, “Just one damned thing after another.”
But that is the big and conspicuous portion of the inventory. As you move down the ledger, you find reasons to believe that, while last year wasn’t perfect, maybe things did get a little better. Though not necessarily in ways that make for dramatic headlines.
Good news is seldom good enough to make the news. And it comes slowly.
While one might hope to win the lottery or some variation on that old theme, a more realistic and humble hope for the New Year would be simply surviving it in good health. To stick around a little longer.
Most of us have had some exposure to cancer. Lost people we loved or been stricken ourselves. The experience is terrifying and depressing. And all too often, it doesn’t end well.
But every year, there is more good news. Not the kind, perhaps, that greeted the arrival of a vaccine for polio. But, still, news of incremental progress. Of new drugs that extend patients’ lives and, perhaps, offer what is called “complete remission.”
Getting to this place with cancer has been a long, slow, laborious, and expensive business. Impossible to say when it will end. Or, even, if it will. But there are stories. Most of us have one. Or know one.
These stories sustain hope, which is what we are saying when we wish someone a Happy New Year. More time on this good earth for ourselves and those we love.
Terrible and depressing things will happen this year. One can predict this with 100 percent certainty. And one can learn all the terrible details by reading the papers, watching the television, or roaming the internet.
And the good stuff? Well, it is happening. Things get better. Little by little.
“Peace on Earth” may be eternally beyond our reach. We have been trying for a long time without much success. But Happy New Year?
That much we can accomplish.
And have.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
