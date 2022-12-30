The whole thing is, of course, entirely artificial. There is nothing, really, all that “new” about it. Nothing in the grand scheme, anyway. It isn’t a solstice or anything celestial. Just more of the same. Stars in their courses and so forth.

As for the temporal, there will, most likely, be no end to COVID. No conclusive end, at any rate. And there is fear of a new breakout coming from China. So, plagues will still be with us. And there will not be peace on earth. Russian bombs and shells will continue to fall on Ukraine. China will continue to threaten Taiwan. The mid-East will continue along in a state of quasi-war. And so on.

In other news, the stock market will begin January in a ditch after its worst decline since 2008. The planet will continue to warm … which, if you live in Buffalo, probably doesn’t sound like such a bad thing. People will kill themselves with drugs they took to make the pain of living disappear.

Still …

