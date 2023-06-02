So we have a budget. We can now stop worrying about a default and all the catastrophic consequences that we were warned would accompany it. Washington can continue to spend more money than it is willing to raise through taxation. Social Security and Medicare and veterans’ benefits remain safe … for now.

So should we celebrate and go back to talking about beer? Bud Light is, for sure, more fun to argue about than, say, the repayment of student loans. And since Congress seems unable to fix the imbalance between taxing and spending, solutions to the problem seem likely to remain beyond its grasp. So, as James Burnham’s axiom famously has it, “Where there is no solution, there is no problem.”

One does wonder, though, if it is really necessary (forget prudent) to continue doing business this way, repeatedly creeping up to the edge of catastrophe, with the Secretary of the Treasury warning of all sorts of terrible consequences if we don’t get something done by next Sunday.

It is, of course, simplistic to equate federal and family budgets. Families have the harder time of it and face more predictable – and dire – consequences in the event of failure. When Congress doesn’t meet the minimal budget requirement that money out must equal money in, Treasury simply adds a few more zeros to the ledger and life goes on.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.