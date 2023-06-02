So we have a budget. We can now stop worrying about a default and all the catastrophic consequences that we were warned would accompany it. Washington can continue to spend more money than it is willing to raise through taxation. Social Security and Medicare and veterans’ benefits remain safe … for now.
So should we celebrate and go back to talking about beer? Bud Light is, for sure, more fun to argue about than, say, the repayment of student loans. And since Congress seems unable to fix the imbalance between taxing and spending, solutions to the problem seem likely to remain beyond its grasp. So, as James Burnham’s axiom famously has it, “Where there is no solution, there is no problem.”
One does wonder, though, if it is really necessary (forget prudent) to continue doing business this way, repeatedly creeping up to the edge of catastrophe, with the Secretary of the Treasury warning of all sorts of terrible consequences if we don’t get something done by next Sunday.
It is, of course, simplistic to equate federal and family budgets. Families have the harder time of it and face more predictable – and dire – consequences in the event of failure. When Congress doesn’t meet the minimal budget requirement that money out must equal money in, Treasury simply adds a few more zeros to the ledger and life goes on.
Until …
Well, until what, exactly?
Nobody really knows. We haven’t experienced a massive default on government obligations. Not yet, anyway. So we can’t make a prediction about the future based on our experience of the past. We are flying blind.
So wouldn’t it be prudent to take a few steps back? Start cutting spending and raising taxes in small, measured steps?
Politicians once promised to fix our budgeting problems by eliminating “waste, fraud, and abuse.” But as Milton Friedman pointed out, there is no such entry line in the budget.
And, as we are repeatedly and sternly warned, some parts of the budget are off-limits.
We cannot cut defense spending. We need, in fact, to appropriate more money for the Pentagon. This is not an era of good feeling with regard to either China or Russia and we are separated from both those nations by oceans. It takes ships and planes to cross the Pacific and Atlantic and to establish air supremacy above them. To be in control of their surfaces as well as their depths.
We will, it seems, be spending more, not less, on defense. Aircraft carriers are expensive.
So the largest item on the budget, which could be categorized as “discretionary spending,” will not be cut. To the contrary.
And this brings us to the nub of the problem.
Namely, that the biggest possible cuts in discretionary spending will not result in deep reductions of the deficit. Trimming the budget of, say, the Department of Education would result in savings that could best be described as “chicken feed.” Shutting the entire operation would save less than $100 billion. Not an insubstantial sum. But when you talk about the deficit, you speak in trillions.
And if you are looking for those kinds of numbers, you need to go after what are called “entitlements.” That would be … Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare, and other healthcare programs.
These account for almost 50 percent of all federal spending.
And their slice of the pie is growing.
Social Security has built-in increases to offset the effects of inflation. If the dollar becomes cheaper, then retirees will receive more of them.
The entitlements that cover health care are likely to increase as the population grows older and more people require long-term care.
And so on.
Merely holding down the growth of entitlement spending would require an heroic act of political will and given the difficulties Washington had in passing a budget with a few cuts in discretionary spending … well, the prospects are not encouraging.
So we will likely endure one budget crisis after another. There will be attempts to raise more revenue. The IRS wants more money for “enforcement.” One wonders just how much can be raised through more and tougher audits. Some, no doubt. But surely not enough. And the government can be counted on to execute its powers of enforcement in ways that will result in a more sour and suspicious taxpayers.
Further empowering the IRS does not seem like the best way to mobilize taxpayer sentiment in the government’s favor.
Hard to imagine a wave of passionate support for higher taxes.
Or reductions in Social Security, Medicare, and other entitlements.
Even harder to imagine any politician campaigning for these measures.
But we have a deal on the budget, and Washington is congratulating itself on not driving the truck over the cliff …
For now.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.