It isn’t over, yet, for the United States in Afghanistan. We still have people there and, also, lots of equipment. We will try to get the people out and one prays that these efforts will succeed. As for the equipment … the only good news is that there is so much of it and a lot of it is sophisticated beyond the abilities of our enemy to operate and maintain.
But, then, they did not need a lot of sophisticated, high-tech weaponry to defeat us. Patience and tenacity were sufficient. Along with – it must be said – a large measure of fanaticism. The enemy had people who were not merely willing to die but almost eager to get on with it, so long as they could take some infidels with them.
But once we have rescued as many people as we can – our own as well that those who allied themselves with us – and left billions worth of gear behind, will it be over?
We might like to think so but one does not have to do a lot of heavy research to find enemy statements vowing that this is Jihad and it will go on until Islam rules the world.
One is tempted to dismiss this as tall talk coming from an enemy with no nuclear submarines, intercontinental bombers or, even, state-of-the-art tanks. But, then, this enemy is two and oh in wars with the world’s superpowers. So it might pay to take the threat seriously. One thing the Taliban has no experience with is … quitting.
Which also applies to ISIS.
Not quite twenty years ago, we were told that we were launching a crusade against something called “the axis of evil.” This was a sort of rhetorical device meant to bring up associations with the “axis” powers of World War Two: Germany, Japan, and Italy. It took a world war – and some fifty million dead –to accomplish their defeat. In the end, the United States used two nuclear bombs to finish Japan. Millions died in that war, but the axis was well and truly defeated.
This new “axis of evil” was made up of Iraq, Iran, and North Korea. None of them could be considered, even remotely, “world powers.” Iraq and Iran had oil. North Korea certainly had the bomb. It was suspected that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction.” If so, they were never found and this wasn’t for lack of trying. The country was invaded and occupied and its strongman leader was run to the ground, captured, and hanged.
Iran was dealt with less severely. Diplomatic and economic measures were not enough to domesticate the ayatollahs who continue their rule and, most likely, their pursuit of nuclear weapons.
North Korea seems not to have changed much, though there was a short period when President Trump was making a sort of friendly approach. But North Korean and American troops still face each other across a demilitarized zone which is, in reality, the most heavily fortified and armed tract of ground on the earth.
Afghanistan was not part of this “axis of evil.” But ISIS was there. And ISIS was behind the 9-11 attacks which had led to the “war of terror.” And so Afghanistan became part of the battlefield. And, in some ways, the critical campaign.
Now, this campaign has been lost.
This does not, of course, mean that the “war on terror” has been lost. But it surely makes it increasingly likely that it will go on and become more deadly. And beyond the loss of equipment, there is the erosion of prestige and respect.
The terrible paradox of the “war on terror” is that we can neither win nor get out.
We will certainly leave Afghanistan but that doesn’t mean we are finished with the “war on terror.” Or, that it is finished with us.
Having lost in Afghanistan, we will increasingly be obliged to fight alone. Other nations will be exceedingly reluctant to sign on as allies of the United States which has shown itself as capable of bugging out in a fashion that is just short of betrayal.
Meanwhile, we have other adversaries – not to say “enemies” – who will likely become more aggressive. China is no longer a global “partner” if, indeed, it ever was. It is at least a rival and possibly an enemy. And if it should decide that the time might be right to make a move on Taiwan, could the U.S. muster up the will to resist or sell itself as the reliable leader of an alliance that would include, say, Japan, Australia, the Philippines and others? Might those nations consider what happened in Afghanistan and decide to pass?
The aftershocks of last week’s events in Afghanistan will be felt for a long time to come.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
