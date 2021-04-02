One of the more cynical little political proverbs is the one about how “you never want to let a good crisis go to waste.” The meaning of which is … “grab power when people are vulnerable or distracted. Otherwise, they wouldn’t let you get away with it.”
And power is what people in politics crave. Government is, in the end, not a transactional relationship. It compels certain behaviors and forbids others. Those who don’t comply are punished. People in government like it that way. Their faith is simple. Given enough power and money, government can accomplish just about anything.
The record would suggest otherwise.
Government was going to make Americans healthier by changing the way they eat. So we got the food pyramid. Eat more carbs and less protein, we were told. This was in response to the crisis of heart disease. And how did that work out?
A little more than a century ago, government was going to sober us up. Alcohol was ravaging America. The fix was prohibition. Well, you can’t win them all.
There was just too much poverty so government declared war on it. One part of the government’s strategy was to provide aid to women and children. So we got lots of fatherless children with a head start on poverty.
The lust for ever more government is always there and is easily stimulated. Witness the Covid pandemic.
It is not over, we are told by no less a figure of government’s authority than the President of the United States who recently said:
“I’ve told people that if my administration did the hard work of getting shots to all Americans in the next few months if the American people continued to do their part—mask up, practice social distancing—we could have a more normal July 4th. But this is still April, not July. We aren’t there yet. And so cases are going up again. The virus is spreading more rapidly in many places. Deaths are going up in some states.”
The part about how his administration doing “… the hard work,” is rich. It implies that, somehow, those in government are responsible heroes while we, the subjects, are frivolous naifs.
The federal government didn’t develop the vaccine and it isn’t administering it. The vaccine was developed by those predatory drug companies that rake in obscene profits. The shots were given by all sorts of people, many of them volunteers. It is likely that none of them work at the Department of Health and Human Services.
And as for the people not doing what they are told, what about those many examples of the people who are doing the telling not doing what they are so happy to tell others to do. The senior senator from California. The Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Governor of California.
Do the rules not apply to you if you persuaded enough people in California to vote you into office?
The arguments for lockdowns are … well, arguable. But they have exposed a certain totalitarian mindset among those in the political class. And there are examples that do not touch on the pandemic.
We are told, for example, that we must do something about global warming and one way of doing that is to get people out of their cars. The price of gas has been going up and that is certainly one way. But another scheme has been floated about, lately, on the political winds. How about we tax people according to the distances they drive? Simply install GPS trackers that are rigged to transmit the data to some enforcer – human or robot – and send out the bill.
Less driving by the people; more money for the government. Now that’s what we mean about not letting a crisis go to waste.
And by the way, we know where you were last Friday night. Government likes collecting information on you.
Creepy as the notion of this mileage monitoring is, it pales when compared to the “vaccine passport.”
The idea here is that once you have been vaccinated you get a sort of stamp that can be scanned. Probably it will be an app in your phone. If you want to go to a ballgame, say, and join a large crowd of people, then you will have to show your vaccine passport and have it scanned. Certain kinds of jobs will require you to have a vaccine passport. Certainly, you will need one to travel by plane. And so on.
Those who don’t have a vaccine passport will be second-class citizens. And the government will know who they are and, if there should be a need, forcibly quarantine them.
Possibly in a facility where the words of President Joe Biden would be broadcast over speakers, night and day.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
