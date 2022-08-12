Those who hoped that getting Trump out of the White House would be something like turning down the volume and maybe even changing the channel in a house where kids control the television almost as much as it controls them. Perhaps Biden would take afternoon naps, as Calvin Coolidge had. Or take the afternoon off, now and then, to play golf like Eisenhower or go horseback riding like Reagan. After four years of Trump, we deserved some peace and quiet. In intervals, at least, no matter how brief.
There is more to life, after all, than politics and government and Washington is not the center of the universe as those who labor there believe it to be. Politics and government are unavoidable, but that doesn’t mean those of us who live ordinary lives shouldn’t at least try. Maybe we could even take a whole month off. The way they do in France. And the way we once sorta did, with Congress recessing for August. These days, that recess is, of course, purely notional. If they aren’t in Washington, in session, then our senators and representatives are out raising money and campaigning for votes.
Give it a rest, you think, even if you know that there is absolutely no chance of that happening.
So this August, Washington and the political class are going above and beyond the normal noise and cup rattling of politics. We have instead federal lawmen raiding the home of a former president. They are looking, we are told, for sensitive documents which Donald Trump illegally held on to when he left office. There is a photograph of a tough-looking secret service agent, dressed for combat and holding an AR, standing guard outside of the former President’s home.
One wonders if he is on hand to repel marauding supporters of the former president or, more likely, simply there for show…. as so much is these days. The search of the former president’s gaudy homestead could probably have been accomplished without this conspicuous show of force. But that would have been …borrrring.
As the kids say.
Things were headed in this direction before Donald Trump made himself available to the voters. The nation had endured the impeachment of one president in almost 200 years before Richard Nixon escaped the ignominy of being the second by quitting and getting out of town.
By helicopter.
Then we stumbled through slightly more than a quarter of a century before Bill Clinton became the second President to be impeached. After which, Donald Trump, who always wants to beat the other guy, managed to get himself impeached twice.
There was a whiff of the carnival about those two proceedings…. as with just about anything that comes within Trump’s gravitational field.
Now center stage in a crisis about documents the government sent armed men to recover several months after they went missing. Which makes one wonder just how important they really were. Didn’t anyone notice?
We shall know, eventually, if the documents were important enough to justify the show of force and the escalation of rhetoric that was still just short of the redline.
If Trump broke the law and imperiled national security, then he should go to jail for a while. Por l’encouragemt de les autres. There is a lot of trade in secrets in Washington. Thousands of people have lofty security clearances and many of them seem to think that these entitle them to tell what they know to journalists who, in turn, use them as “material.”
What Trump may have done is different, perhaps. Gaudier, certainly, than the average trade in secrets. But, then, gaudy is what Trump is all about.
Too much of anything, he seems to believe, is not quite enough.
The national psyche needs some relief. Which was what many believed they might be getting with the election of Joe Biden. Just an ordinary politician, they thought, who will turn down the thermostat and cool the nation’s fevers.
But Biden seems to have listened to the people who were telling him – after he’d been elected but before he’d been sworn in – that he had a chance for greatness. That he might be another FDR or Lyndon Johnson (without, of course, that messy business of Vietnam).
He could, perhaps, have been another Coolidge. Not many buildings are named after “Silent Cal.” And he didn’t get the nation into any big wars. His decade was the “Roaring Twenties,” and he took a lower billing while the economy boomed, Lindbergh crossed the Atlantic, and Henry Ford put the nation into cars and on the road. People would go for days without thinking about Coolidge and Washington or caring what went on there.
Biden might have been that kind of president and what a sweet relief that would have been.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
