Those who hoped that getting Trump out of the White House would be something like turning down the volume and maybe even changing the channel in a house where kids control the television almost as much as it controls them. Perhaps Biden would take afternoon naps, as Calvin Coolidge had. Or take the afternoon off, now and then, to play golf like Eisenhower or go horseback riding like Reagan. After four years of Trump, we deserved some peace and quiet. In intervals, at least, no matter how brief.

There is more to life, after all, than politics and government and Washington is not the center of the universe as those who labor there believe it to be. Politics and government are unavoidable, but that doesn’t mean those of us who live ordinary lives shouldn’t at least try. Maybe we could even take a whole month off. The way they do in France. And the way we once sorta did, with Congress recessing for August. These days, that recess is, of course, purely notional. If they aren’t in Washington, in session, then our senators and representatives are out raising money and campaigning for votes.

Give it a rest, you think, even if you know that there is absolutely no chance of that happening.

So this August, Washington and the political class are going above and beyond the normal noise and cup rattling of politics. We have instead federal lawmen raiding the home of a former president. They are looking, we are told, for sensitive documents which Donald Trump illegally held on to when he left office. There is a photograph of a tough-looking secret service agent, dressed for combat and holding an AR, standing guard outside of the former President’s home.

