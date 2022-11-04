To hear President Biden tell it, the elections on Tuesday are a referendum on self-government and freedom. One suspects, however, that for most Americans they are about the price of bacon. And bread. And gas. And so on.
Also crime, by the way.
President Biden swaggered into office dismissing the threat of inflation and disparaging the Nobel Prize-winning economist who contributed most to our understanding of that baleful phenomenon. “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore,” Biden snarked.
And proceeded to run the show into the ditch.
It cannot be said enough that inflation begins and ends in Washington.
You want more of it… get Congress to pass huge spending bills with no new taxes to pay for the goodies.
“It isn’t that simple,” the big-government chorus will sing.
Maybe not. But it isn’t that hard, either.
There is a reason the Federal Reserve is cranking up interest rates. Almost daily it sometimes seems.
If President Biden is truly worried about some sort of “semi-fascism,” he ought to ponder the ways in which inflation stimulates the lust for a strong man at the controls. Someone who is not put off by the rules of governmental etiquette. Someone like … well, Donald Trump.
Inflation not only makes the business of daily living more painful – how do you break it to the family that there will be no beach vacation this year – it stimulates a sense of dread about the future. What happens, one wonders, if I need to pay for repairs to the car. Or the dental work I have been putting off.
Inflation is bad enough all by itself. What makes it worse and stimulates anger and a desire for electoral revenge is being told, condescendingly, that, “Hey, it isn’t so bad and anyway, we’ve got it under control.”
Being told that by people who actually caused the problem just might, one thinks, make millions buy into the promises of a strong man who tells them he will fix everything. Whatever it takes.
So … shortly after the election, we will get Donald Trump, who seems exceedingly likely to announce his availability for the Republican nomination. Possibly within a week or two.
Hard to know if he has a chance at being elected, but only a fool would say it is out of the question. He wasn’t supposed to win last time. Didn’t all the smart people say so?
If he does run, and does win, it will be a sad day for America. And the fault will lie, one thinks, with President Biden and all the smug “experts” surrounding him who went for the big flashy play instead of prudent, competent government.
Biden ran as a “moderate” and a “centrist.” A Biden administration, we were led to believe, would turn down the partisan thermostat and concentrate on governing prudently. Biden, we were assured, had been around a long time. He understood Washington. He knew how to get things done.
There was even talk of “bringing us together.” Which wasn’t likely to happen, absent something like 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. But it is the thought that counts.
What most of the country almost certainly did not think it was voting for was the biggest expansion of federal government programs since the days of LBJ. Or the forgiveness of student debt. Or any of the other profligate initiatives that have made Washington and government more prosperous and people out in the country, who have to pay attention to prices as the grocery store, poorer and more frightened.
To reassure these people, President Biden has taken to delivering lectures about the stakes in this election and risks to our form of government. And so on.
Well, one thinks, it is nice he’s noticed. One hopes it is not too late.
And, one also thinks, isn’t it interesting that the government is doing fine, with revenues higher than they have ever been. Meanwhile, people out in the country are checking the price of bacon and finding they can’t afford it.
But that is a small problem, Biden seems to think. Not worth mentioning in his address to the nation on the threat it faces from extremism, By which he means … Trump and, by extension, just about all Republicans.
The return of Trump will be bad for the Republic and put further strain on what Lincoln called “the bonds of affection.” There will be more of what the country went through the last time Trump was in the White House. Government by narcissism. Everything will be about him. There will be revenge and it won’t necessarily be a dish served cold. Trump is too impatient for that.
And the sad thing – perhaps the saddest – is that it didn’t have to be.
But now… well, here we are.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
