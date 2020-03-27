There are still some skeptics. People who believe that things are just not that serious. No worse, perhaps, than what we experience in a bad flu season. And perhaps they are right. We shall see soon enough.

What does seem undeniable at this point is that even if this is not a medical catastrophe, it has the makings of an economic debacle. Millions out of work, thousands of businesses shut down, ordinary commerce on the verge of collapse.

A situation, then, that has even committed believers in free markets calling for action from Washington. And when the country is asking for Washington to spend money … well, it doesn’t have to ask twice.

In the 2008 financial crisis, when the call went out for more money, Washington responded with “stimulus” legislation that was intended, among other things, to fund “shovel ready jobs.” Turned out there were that many of those. Not enough to soak up all the money. But it somehow got spent.

