Donald Trump flew into Atlanta on Thursday and if you buy into the media’s view of history, there hasn’t been an arrival of more importance in that city since Sherman dropped in to torch the place.

Trump was late. But that’s how divas do. Keep ‘em waiting. Make ‘em beg.

CNN had the airport staked out for hours. To fill the empty air time while the former president was making his way down from New York, the network killed time with images of planes arriving and departing. Doubtless keeping viewers riveted.

There was voice-over provided. Courtesy of one of those “all-star panels” consisting of “experts” of whom most people have never heard and could not pick out of a police lineup. These experts reminded us, again and again, of how this event was “unprecedented.”

