Donald Trump flew into Atlanta on Thursday and if you buy into the media’s view of history, there hasn’t been an arrival of more importance in that city since Sherman dropped in to torch the place.
Trump was late. But that’s how divas do. Keep ‘em waiting. Make ‘em beg.
CNN had the airport staked out for hours. To fill the empty air time while the former president was making his way down from New York, the network killed time with images of planes arriving and departing. Doubtless keeping viewers riveted.
There was voice-over provided. Courtesy of one of those “all-star panels” consisting of “experts” of whom most people have never heard and could not pick out of a police lineup. These experts reminded us, again and again, of how this event was “unprecedented.”
To which one thought, “I’ve waited before on airplanes that were running late.”
But, of course, the experts were referring to the fact of the former president’s booking on criminal charges and his being obliged to post bail if he did not want to spend the night in the crossbar hotel.
Trump paid.
Well, actually, he didn’t. A bail bondsman put up the money. Two hundred grand. Which, one thought, should be pocket money for Trump. Hot car guys and second-story men use bail bondsmen. Presidents, not so much.
Maybe Trump wanted people to think of him as just another street guy.
The panel found it curious that, on the paperwork, Trump’s weight was listed as 215 pounds. You look at him and think that his hair probably weighs that much. The panel reported that, to be accurate, the true number would reverse the last two digits.
So Trump is vain, but then, we already knew that.
The mug shot was released to the press. Trump does not appear glassy-eyed and detached, which is typical of this genre. He appears, instead, as sort of defiant. Maybe belligerent. The image was available immediately. For a price. Trump affiliates had been ready to pounce. They probably made enough on posters, in a few minutes, to cover that bail.
There was a lot of insight provided by the panel. Most of which leaned on the insight that all this was “unprecedented.”
After the booking procedure, which did not take long, Trump returned to the airport, convoyed by a fleet of SUVs and what must have been more than one hundred motorcycle cops. Ordinary people going about their ordinary business pulled over so that “history” might be allowed to pass unimpeded. One might understand if the actual president was being convoyed to and from the airport. But this was merely a citizen who had just dodged jail by posting bail and was eager to get out of town.
When Trump was, at last, airborne, the talk returned and it was clear that the panelists needed to find a synonym for “unprecedented.”
What was also plain is that we are in for many more hours of legal and political experts talking about Trump’s fortunes. It will be O.J. without the glamor.
Hard to know how it will all end. Even some of O.J.’s lawyers thought he would be convicted. It takes only one juror.
The ordinary citizen, who has but one life to live, could be forgiven for tuning out. Life is short and these “cases” seem to go on and on. According to “experts,” the Atlanta case may drag on through the election. This raises the possibility that Trump might be be found guilty after being elected.
Will they send a convoy of SUVs and a battalion of FBI agents to arrest him? Will he be busted in the Oval Office?
Who knows? Ask the experts.
There seems to be no way to speed these things up. Not so long as the nation is blessed with a surfeit of lawyers. Hunter Biden’s case comes down to these questions: Did he lie on a federal firearms form? The answer is “yes.” Unambiguously. And, then, did he fail to file and pay federal income taxes in a couple of years when he was busy – exceedingly so – doing drugs? The answer, again, is “yes.”
And yet, five years later, a “special counsel” or “special something” is still “investigating.”
Poor Hunter may be living in a home for seniors before the case is closed. If, that is, it ever is.
For now, it is Trump’s time.
And as long as that remains true, there will be plenty of work for political and legal “experts” with the ability to go on television and say the same old thing, again and again. Before it ends, people of all political persuasions will be longing for the days of O.J.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
