Still short of the 100 days in office landmark, President Biden finds himself dealing with his first real “crisis.” One puts that word in quotes because it is so overused as to be a cliché. Since a crisis sells papers and increases ratings, the word gets thrown around pretty much indiscriminately. CNN treated Donald Trump’s entire time in office as a crisis and now that he is gone, so have millions of the network’s viewers. Policy debates are boring, after all.
But sometimes necessary. And they often come down to stark choices. To choose this means, inevitably, to reject that. We all like the win/win scenario. But it seldom appears in real life. If you want ‘a’, then you can’t have ‘b.’
A famous formulation of this truth applies to the crisis on the border faced by President Biden and his administration. It was delivered some years ago by Milton Friedman who had a gift for getting down to the essentials:
“It’s just obvious,” Friedman said, “you can’t have free immigration and a welfare state.”
If you offer generous benefits to everyone, the world will beat a path to your door, overwhelming your systems. Witness what happened in Europe where nations like Italy have been swamped with refugees fleeing from the wars and poverty of the mid-East. The economic effects have been severe. The demographic consequences will eventually be fatal.
The United States has a border problem. Masses of people want to come to America and the Rio Grande River is much easier to cross than the Mediterranean Sea. Donald Trump was elected President, in large measure, because many, many voters wanted that border hardened and closed.
He proposed a wall. Which his critics said would not work.
Well, it is possible for walls to work. We’ve seen it done. In Berlin, for instance. More recently in Israel. In the digital age it is surely possible that a wall could be, in some sense, ‘virtual.’ Lots of sensors and screens and overhead drones instead of coiled barbed wire and guard towers.
But even so … a wall is a wall. And as Robert Frost memorably put it, “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall.”
We like to move freely. Or at least think we could if we chose to.
But there are consequences either way. If you don’t have a wall, you get those undocumented thousands and tens of thousands. You get the violent cartels that smuggle them in. You get increased demands on the welfare state. And the social consequences that follow from more and more people working for lower and lower wages since there are more and more workers competing for jobs and losing employment altogether.
The consequences of pointing this out are drearily predictable. You will be called a “racist.”
But as J.D. Vance argues:
“It’s not racist to want a secure border, higher-paying jobs for our fellow citizens and a government that doesn’t allow human smugglers to earn billions of dollars on the plight of poor people. It’s not racist to want to keep meth and heroin (most of which comes in through Mexico) out of our aching communities’ bloodstream. And it’s not racist to prevent human traffickers from taking advantage of the desperately poor of Central America.”
Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy” is a deeply felt account of what has happened to American families in what was once thought of as the “heartland” of America. It chronicles the breakdown of … well, just about everything. Families. Schools. Economies.
Not all of this can be blamed on too many illegal immigrants, most of whom are low-skilled and willing to work for parsimonious wages or off the books. Still, as border enforcement was stepped up during the Trump years, wages rose and factories reopened. This was simply the laws of economics at work.
The Biden administration came in on a promise to undo just about all of what Trump had done on the border and regarding immigration. And people who wanted desperately to come to America took him at his word and came. According to the man Biden appointed head of the Department of Homeland Security, “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”
Asked during a television interview if he had anything to say to those people who are on their way, Biden answered:
“Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over.”
One suspects that this will get uglier and that the usual, feral political instincts will be aroused. It is hard to imagine any very pretty solution to the crisis. But it’s likely that, if asked to choose, most Americans would take a generous welfare state over free immigration.
Self-interest beats idealism, every time.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active in shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.