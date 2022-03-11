American enterprises, from McDonald’s to the white-shoe law firm of Debevoise and Plimpton, are packing up and leaving Moscow. The war has chased them out. The Russians are a tough people and they will, one suspects, manage to get along without Big Macs and high-priced litigators. But the sanctions go a lot deeper and the country may well be driven into something like bankruptcy. The Russians have suggested that, in retaliation, they might just seize the assets – physical and financial – of the departing enterprises.
But this is not the most troubling escalation in the tensions resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It seems increasingly likely that the next escalation will be in the realm of what are known as “weapons of mass destruction.”
Russia is claiming that it has evidence that the U.S. is developing what it calls “components of biological warfare” in Ukraine. And that the labs where this is going on are in “direct proximity” to Russia.
This would presumably justify a preventative attack by Russia.
There is also, of course, the possibility that Russia might resort to nuclear weapons.
If it did, would the U.S. retaliate in kind?
That we are indulging in these speculations is evidence of how far down a very dangerous road the world has traveled in just a few weeks.
What is most perplexing about the situation is not the particulars but the fact that so much of it feels like we have been here before. That we are in a loop from which we cannot escape. All this, after we had been told that the world had left this sort of thing behind in its march to “globalism” and a “new world order.”
It feels, in fact, as though we are still living in the world of 1914. Great power rivalries, gas warfare, pandemics, and all.
Russia was revolutionized by that war and has been paying for it ever since. And dearly. Millions were killed in the war against Hitler, which Russians called The Great Patriotic War. It was almost too easy to believe that, when the old Soviet Union collapsed, that Russia would be, at least, unburdened and, thus, become a member of the family of nations.
But old scores die hard in this world. If, indeed, they ever do. Vladimir Putin resents the fact that, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has been reduced to the status of a second-world power with an economy about equal to that of Texas.
But though it may be poor, Russia is very well-armed. It has nukes and plenty of them. And it is well equipped and trained in the school of chemical and biological warfare. Hence, we are told, the propaganda line about the labs in Ukraine. Russia may, with good reason, believe that the use of these weapons would be a game-changer in what might be turning into a stalemate in Ukraine.
Likewise, the possible use of nukes.
While the U.S. and NATO are not waging an outright military fight, they are arming the Ukrainians and sharing intelligence. And, of course, there is the economic and financial battleground, where the Russians are completely outclassed. Their nation may soon be bankrupt.
But one suspects that Putin will not capitulate because his people have been deprived of their Big-Macs and can no longer use their credit cards. Because, in other words, he feels their pain.
What, then, would make him quit?
Possibly some sort of truce and negotiated settlement. But it is hard to image one that would not make him appear, if not a loser, then certainly weaker than when he started the fight. And strongmen can’t show weakness and they cannot surrender and expect mercy. Putin knows what happened to Saddam Hussein and Muammar Khadafy and Benito Mussolini. Among others.
His meals may, even now, be run by a couple of food testers.
And, there is already speculation that he might be tried for war crimes if he could be apprehended. He certainly knows what the verdict would be.
The best guess as to why he started this war in the first place is that he wants to return Russia to what he imagines to be its former glory as a great power. The question then becomes … what if he does lose? Or if he even thinks he might?
American law firms packing up and leaving Moscow may not be a great loss. Most Russians would probably say, “Who needs them?” But it is symbolic of a very great loss and recalls the words of British Foreign Secretary Arthur Belfor in August 1914:
‘The lamps are going out all over Europe. We shall not see them lit again in our lifetimes.
This time, one thinks, it may be the entire world.
