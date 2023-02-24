The war in Ukraine is now one year old. We were told, when the Russian troops first attacked, that they would make short work of things. But we have grown accustomed to assurances of this sort not working out. One recalls the old line about how, “What all the wise men promised has not happened, and what all the damned fools said would happen has come to pass.”

That’s from Lord Melbourne (you could look it up) but a more American – and pithier version – would be the famous Yogi Berra epigram: “Predictions are hard. Especially about the future.”

And foreign affairs, he might have added.

What is now undeniable about the war is that the U.S. is committed in every way, short of actually sending in troops. If there was ever any doubt on this question, it was decisively erased when President Biden flew to Kyiv in a demonstration of U.S. support. On his way home, he stopped off in Warsaw and delivered a speech that included this line:

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.