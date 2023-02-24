The war in Ukraine is now one year old. We were told, when the Russian troops first attacked, that they would make short work of things. But we have grown accustomed to assurances of this sort not working out. One recalls the old line about how, “What all the wise men promised has not happened, and what all the damned fools said would happen has come to pass.”
That’s from Lord Melbourne (you could look it up) but a more American – and pithier version – would be the famous Yogi Berra epigram: “Predictions are hard. Especially about the future.”
And foreign affairs, he might have added.
What is now undeniable about the war is that the U.S. is committed in every way, short of actually sending in troops. If there was ever any doubt on this question, it was decisively erased when President Biden flew to Kyiv in a demonstration of U.S. support. On his way home, he stopped off in Warsaw and delivered a speech that included this line:
“… brutality will never grind down the will of a free Ukraine. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never.”
That line is not quite unequivocal. One can imagine an outcome to the war that is not quite a “victory for Russia,” but not really a defeat, either. Some sort of negotiated settlement in which neither side gets all that it wants but can still claim to have achieved some of its objectives.
But such an outcome appears to be an exceedingly remote prospect.
Or possibly not.
As Mr. Berra would remind us.
But it might still be possible to draw some lessons from the Ukraine experience of the last year, even as we remain uncertain about the eventual outcome.
The first of those lessons, one might argue, is that it is probably unwise to believe in foreign policy fairy tales. The Cold War ended with the collapse of the old Soviet Union. An event that was unlamented by all people of goodwill. Which did not, conclusively, include a man named Putin. He missed the Cold War and hated the way it ended. And he was not alone.
But never mind, it was a new day. The dawning of a “New World Order.”
There would be cooperation among nations. Competition would take place on the fields of finance and economics. Trade would become the moral equivalent of war.
“Pretty to think so,” as Jake said to Lady Brett.
The United States and Russia are, again, enemies. Given what the President said in Warsaw, a Russian victory in Ukraine would be an outright defeat for the United States. And, one assumes, for NATO. And what one thinks of as “the West.”
China and Iran would be emboldened. Those nations that do not already have nuclear weapons would feel an urgency about developing them. Having succeeded in Ukraine – though at great cost – Putin might be tempted to move in the Baltics. Even on Poland.
None of this is knowable. But it seems fair to assume that if Ukraine does fall, Putin will not begin behaving like a gentleman.
So … what to do?
If victory for Russia in Ukraine cannot be allowed to happen, then it follows that the U.S. can’t hold back on delivering arms and ammunition to Kyiv. Give them whatever they ask for and, even, what they don’t ask for. Just enough is not good enough. It might be that the side that runs out of tanks and bullets first will be the loser. The U.S. turned things around in the Yom Kippur war of 1973 when President Nixon ordered the Pentagon to send everything the Israelis needed on every airplane we had.
The U.S. is unrivaled when it comes to producing the necessities of war. The average time for construction of a Liberty Ship during World War Two was 30 days. The record was 4 days, 15 hours and 29 minutes.
The Ukrainians have shown they are willing to fight. Putin’s troops … not so much. There are reports that Russian troops are being sent to the front in the same way that Stalin force-fed men into Stalingrad.
Some of the Russian troops in Ukraine are mercenaries belonging to something called “The Wagner Group,” the leader of which has accused Russian commanders of “high treason,” for refusing to supply his men with the arms and ammunition they need to keep fighting in Ukraine.
As long as Russian troops – including mercenaries – are not getting what they need, the United States and its allies should be making sure that the Ukrainians are.
There will be those who say it is not our fight. And they may have had a point… before Biden flew to Kyiv,
Not anymore.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
