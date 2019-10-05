The impeachment express is rolling and you have to think that the only person who could stop it is … Donald Trump. He could resign and go back to private life which, for him, was never very private to begin with. He seems to have been addicted to … well, not fame so much as just media attention. He is, above all else, an exhibitionist. He ran for President, you think, because nobody gets more attention than the president.
And therein lies a problem.
The American experiment is based on self-government. The people are supposed to rule. The people who staff the government are administrators, not rulers. They get their marching orders from the people and, in the case of presidents and members of congress, if they want to keep their jobs and stay out of jail, they will act on the wishes and the will of the people.
But self government is hard work. You must keep up. Understand the issues and follow the actions of those you have elected. If you don’t watch them, they might go rogue on you. They might steal public money by one means or another. They might hand out post office jobs to their shiftless relatives. They might do a lot of things that fall under the heading of “corruption.” Human nature being what it is. Which is to say … flawed.
The hard work of self-government can wear people down to a point where they say, “Oh the hell with it,” and let the ambitious office seekers who want to rule over them have at it. Give them power over just about everything and ignore their breaking of the rules. Their crimes.
The waging of war is the most awesome of all state powers. People are killed, cities are destroyed, debts are accumulated to such an extent that it takes decades to pay them down. The last survivor benefit resulting from the American Civil War was paid in 2016.
This country is at war. We have troops in Afghanistan and have had for eighteen years. It costs money to keep them there and they routinely take casualties. There has never been a declaration of war by Congress as required by the Constitution. The various presidents who have ordered the troops into that war haven’t seemed to think they needed one. And the people who elected them haven’t seemed troubled by this.
Donald Trump ran for president as an opponent of the war in Afghanistan. Once in office, his efforts to bring the American troops home ran into resistance from within his own government and he backed off.
So the war goes on because that is what powerful, unelected interests in Washington desire. The war might go on for another eighteen years. Or more.
So presidents come and go. They may not want to send troops off to Afghanistan to fight and die but they do. Being president may make you famous and all that, but it doesn’t make you as powerful as you might like to think you are.
This, it would seem, is the true crisis of the modern presidency. Voters think they are electing someone to an office with vast powers. To include sending American troops into war or, conversely, bringing them home and out of harm’s way.
But not so fast there buster, says …
Well, says who?
Nobody seems to know, exactly, though some people like to throw around the phrase “deep state.” This is an alliance of powerful people, mostly in Washington, who represent their own interests and a certain world view. They tend to be contemptuous and condescending toward to the people who elected Donald Trump, believing they know better. They believe they have been doing a fine job of running things. Nothing wrong in Afghanistan that another few trillion dollars and a tolerable number of dead American troops won’t fix … in another couple of decades.
If Congress wants to get serious. Wants to return the country to its roots and the virtues of its creation, then it could start by cutting off the money for that war in Afghanistan. According to the Constitution, before the government gets any money to spend, Congress must first appropriate it. Just as before the nation goes to war, Congress must first declare it.
If the occupant of the White House doesn’t like it that Congress is cutting off the money needed for that war and finds a way to keep fighting it, then it will be time for impeachment, an action calling for seriousness and, even, majesty. A rising up of the people in an assertion of their rights and their supremacy.
We are facing, instead, another piece of cheap political melodrama in which Trump will be impeached but not convicted. And the deep state will abide.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
