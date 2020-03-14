Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The news is all about the coronavirus and how could it not be? The world has had some experience with plagues like the “Black Death” which took out more than half the population of Europe in the 14th century. More recently there was the “Spanish Flu” which fell upon an exhausted and vulnerable world as World War One was coming to a doleful end. That epidemic killed somewhere around 50 million people.
No one knows, yet, how serious this one will be. And, inevitably, people with agendas that don’t include good science are making predictions that put this epidemic in a range between inconvenient and catastrophic. One doesn’t want to panic but, then, it doesn’t seem too much to ask of people that they forgo unnecessary travel and that they remember to wash their hands. Prudence is seldom a bad bet.
We shall learn, soon enough, just how bad this one is. One prays that it is a kind of supercharged flu and that it will pass and the world will be spared what we like to call the “worst cast scenario.”
What does seem beyond argument – or certainly should be – is that the coronavirus will lead us to question some of the comfortable certainties that have come along in recent times and that, as a result, things will change. Disruption will be he legacy of this epidemic. It might, in fact, turn what are currently heresies into orthodoxies.
