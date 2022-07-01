Why did gasoline become so expensive, so quickly? And when, if ever, will the price go down? These are not idle questions for millions of Americans who have no real choice except to pay whatever it costs to fill up and get to work. Gasoline, for them, is decidedly not a discretionary purchase.
According to the Biden administration, the explanation is simple. It comes down to the war in Ukraine. Americans are, in short, paying more in order to defeat the Russians.
So how long can consumers expect to be paying this geopolitical surcharge?
President Biden was asked this question, more or less directly, and his answer was exceedingly direct.
“As long as it takes,” he said.
A few hours later, Brian Deese, one of the President’s advisors, was asked on CNN, ”What do you say to those families that say, ‘listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’”
“This is about the future of the Liberal World Order,” Mr. Deese answered, “and we have to stand firm.”
So, then, Americans must be prepared to sacrifice in the name of the “Liberal World Order.” They may not have been asked or warned. They must simply and obediently do their duty.
One could be forgiven for thinking, in response to Mr. Deese’s remarks, “Well, easy for you to say, Buddy.”
Mr. Deese worked on Wall Street before doing service for the government. His salary, for one year of toil in the trenches of high finance, was $2.4 million. He can, one suspects, easily endure the pain of five-dollar gasoline. Especially since paying it will ensure the survival of the Liberal World Order.
The first thought about this is that the Liberal World Order doesn’t seem either very liberal or very orderly. And that it always seems to require a lot of sacrifice on the part of ordinary Americans. A second thought is that we seem never to learn.
President Biden is old enough to remember Vietnam and how it started small, with just a few military advisors and lots of economic aid. The rationale was something called “the domino theory.” Losing Vietnam would lead to the fall of another country. Then another …
Well, the U.S. lost that war. The cost in blood, treasure, and self-confidence was enormous. The only dominos that fell were Cambodia and Laos. Otherwise, the world remained pretty much the same.
The experience did not, however, shake the confidence of the foreign policy elites who continued to believe in some kind of “world order,” with America doing the policing and picking up the tab.
We went into Afghanistan to subdue the Taliban and bring enlightenment to the people. We would create a democracy and liberate women and girls who were oppressed by the cruelties of Islamic fundamentalism.
After 20 years, we quit. We left behind billions in equipment and unknown numbers of people who had trusted us. Women were back in burqas and at the mercy of their oppressors. President Biden had ordered the withdrawal so one might hope the experience would have disabused him of any remaining sentiments about a “New World Order.”
But he clings, still, to the faith. The new “limited war” is the one in Ukraine For now, the costs to the U.S. can be measured in money and equipment. Not blood.
Not yet.
But what about the high price of gasoline which the President expects us to pay – patriotically, of course – for “as long as it takes.”
Well, one thinks, if there are to be sacrifices made for the preservation of the “Liberal World Order,” then perhaps the pain should be spread around. If it is going to be about oil and the price of gasoline, then let’s make everyone pay.
Start by grounding all private jets. Movie stars and hedge fund operators will just have to fly commercial. Surely they will understand and be willing to make this small sacrifice in order to preserve that sacred Liberal World Order.
Likewise, decommission the jets that undersecretaries of this and that use to fly off and attend pointless conferences on the future of … whatever. They, too, can fly commercial. This, surely, would cut down on the aggregate demand for petroleum.
And, while we are at it, ground Air Force One. It is a flying Taj Mahal and while the amount of fuel it actually burns is probably negligible in the greater scheme of things, mothballing it would send a strong signal that the President is a “person of the people,” and that “we are all in this together.”
How long should he, and his retinue of staffers, aides, and advisors, be prepared to endure this painful hardship.
Well, in the words of the President, himself, “For as long as it takes.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
