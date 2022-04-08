When the Second World War was over and the troops came home to civilian life, many went to college or university. Most were the first in the family to do so and they were able to do it, only with the help of a modest government subsidy called “the GI Bill.” It was a great, and appropriate, benefit, bestowed by a grateful nation.
The stories most of those people later told were of living in spartan quarters and pooling money at the end of the month for communal spaghetti dinners. Many of the returning GIs had married before they went off to colleges where their housing often consisted of remodeled barracks. Just like home, but you didn’t hear much about the comfort of familiar surroundings. Still, they were grateful. Given what they had experienced before going off to college, that is understandable. And as many people know – mostly through experience – it is the hard times that we remember and, in some paradoxical way, think of with a kind of nostalgia.
The role of the government in education since those days has expanded. The way the role of government has in just about every realm of life. Government likes to get its hands in everything. And once it has succeeded in getting involved, it seeks to expand its influence and control. That’s what government does. It just can’t help itself.
So we eventually arrived at a point where just about anyone who wants to go to college can get the government to front them the money. If that is, they promise to pay it back. And that promise was not conditional. You couldn’t escape it, the way you can credit card debt, for instance, by declaring bankruptcy. Student debt was forever. Soon there were people who had run up a couple of hundred thousand pursuing degrees that didn’t translate into jobs that didn’t pay enough for them to get out from under what they owed the government in return for that college education. Which, instead of liberating, had enslaved them.
You do hear that word, “enslave,” when people write and talk about the student debt “crisis.” And some people are, truly, in debt for life.
The government, meanwhile, is owed something just short of $2 trillion.
So a movement to forgive the debt was born. It was building strength before the COVID pandemic which provided handy rationale for a suspension of payments. Which the Biden administration has now extended until the end of August.
And who really benefits from this?
Well, of course, the people who don’t have to dig into their pockets and come up with the cash. They can now budget that money for other things. And, since many of them, have gone on to prosper, this forgiveness doesn’t seem like a reprieve so much as a landfall. As the Wall Street Journal reports:
Many borrowers have built a financial cushion from pandemic stimulus payments and the past two-year freeze on loan payments. Some have used the savings, which have averaged $400 per month, to pay off higher-interest debt or invest in stocks.
Many of the people who used the money to become doctors or lawyers – or find some other lucrative calling – could afford to pay. Meanwhile, inflation increases, so if they ever do pay the money back, it will be in dollars that are worth less than when they borrowed them. They, in fact, are winners.
As are the schools. Which rode a wave of government-financed higher education to build more and more lavish plants, hire more and more undistinguished and even non-academic personnel, and generally gold plate the entire higher education enterprise.
If you believe that is an exaggeration, then go and visit an institution of higher learning near you. The facilities are lavish and they were built on all that debt.
And if there is a villain in this piece, it is those institutions.
If Congress was profligate and stupid when it voted the funds … well, what else is new. Congress spends money like drunken sailors except, as the late John McCain (who came from a family of sailors) once observed, “Drunken sailors stop spending when they have run out of money.”
One suspects that there were people at the schools who looked around them and said, “Hey, we don’t need all of this. We need good teachers and libraries but the budding scholars don’t need to live in three-room suites in dorms where there is a campus Starbucks just a short stroll down toward the lavish gym and the morning sauna and …
So the government (we) got stiffed. What else is new? Some people borrowed what looked like easy money and are now on the shoals. Old story.
The schools mopped up. Somebody always does.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
