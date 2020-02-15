Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The very best measure of the nation’s discontent, one might argue, can be found in the field of Presidential candidates. And the leading malcontent is one Bernard Sanders, a man who is always angry. And whose chief political skill is to stoke anger in others. It sometimes seems that if the word “outrage” were not part of the lexicon, he would be rendered mute. To Senator Sanders, just about everything is an “outrage.”
He is angry about … well, you name it. But the core of the outrage is the unfairness of life. Some people have all the luck. Or, all the money. Especially all the money. Sanders sounds spitting mad when he talks about “millionaires and billionaires.” Like they are festering sores on the body politique.
Millionaires and billionaires are, in the feverish mind of Bernie Sanders, what the French nobles were to Robespierre.
It is undeniable – although you wouldn’t want to argue with Sanders about it – that life is unfair. Lots of rich people got that way because they were lucky. There is, for instance, the young man who became fabulously wealthy by being Mark Zuckerberg’s college roommate. None of that hard work and shrewd thinking for him. And, of course, lots of rich people are that way through an accident of birth or marriage. Some because they were blessed with natural, biological endowments denied the rest of us. One can be sure that Michael Jordan worked very hard to become the greatest basketball player of his era and, perhaps, any era. But a random five footer, who copied every single thing Jordan did in the way of training and practice and so forth would almost certainly never get there. The gods don’t hand out their favors according to a design based on equality. They play favorites.
