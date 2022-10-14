You may be worried about inflation. The President, however, is not. Never has been, really. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an 8.2 percent annual rate of inflation on Thursday, which was higher than it has been in four decades. The President insouciantly waved off the bad news.

”Americans are squeezed by the cost of living,” he said. “That’s been true for years, and they didn’t need today’s report to tell them that.”

Oh. Well. No sweat then.

The President may have realized that this was not exactly the note he wanted to hit, coming close, as it does, to “Let them eat cake.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.