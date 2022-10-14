You may be worried about inflation. The President, however, is not. Never has been, really. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an 8.2 percent annual rate of inflation on Thursday, which was higher than it has been in four decades. The President insouciantly waved off the bad news.
”Americans are squeezed by the cost of living,” he said. “That’s been true for years, and they didn’t need today’s report to tell them that.”
Oh. Well. No sweat then.
The President may have realized that this was not exactly the note he wanted to hit, coming close, as it does, to “Let them eat cake.”
So he added that this was “… a key reason I ran for president. Working to give middle-class families some breathing room in dealing with their costs is critical.”
Inflation, however, was not something he talked about during the campaign because, if he had, nobody would have known why. Prices were increasing at a rate of less than two percent annually, which is considered the sweet spot by economists and bankers.
After the President had been elected and inflation began to look like it might be a problem, he first dismissed it as “transitory,” and then blamed Vladimir Putin.
Now, it is somehow the fault of the Republicans.
“… Congressional Republicans’ number one priority is repealing the Inflation Reduction Act. They’ve said it themselves. And if they get their way, everyday costs will go up – not down. That’s exactly the wrong thing to do.”
That “Inflation Reduction Act” part is especially nice. The title was slapped onto one of those legislative extravaganzas that appropriate billions for this and that, rewarding all the usual favored constituencies along the way. According to economists at the Penn Wharton School, its “… impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero.”
Inflation is not a new thing, coming at us out of nowhere, like Covid. Or the war in Ukraine. Inflation is a depressingly familiar phenomenon that is usually summed up as “too much money chasing too few goods.”
It is hard to increase the supply of goods. Takes work. Organization. Resources. Transportation. And so on. You can’t just vote new factories into existence. They have to be financed and built and then people have to be employed to work in them. People in Washington – legislators, especially – haven’t been exposed, much, to this world.
On the other hand, increasing the supply of money is easy, especially if you are in politics. You just need to vote for legislation that authorizes the spending of some billions of dollars. In his long, long career in Washington, Biden has done it many times.
What is distressing is that we never seem to learn. And it is especially true in the case of President Biden who is old enough to know better.
He was in Washington the last time inflation was running this hot. That would have been in the late 70s and early 80s with prices increasing by more than 14 percent and mortgage rates running at better than 16.
Bringing those numbers down was painful and unemployment rose to more than 10 percent.
President Biden had a job back then. He was a Senator.
Or perhaps he believes that asserting something to be true makes it so. Consider, for instance, this from the President on dealing with inflation:
“Because of my economic plan, the United States is in a stronger position than any major economy to take on this challenge. And my policies—that Democrats delivered—directly tackles [sic] price pressures we saw in today’s report.”
No indication, then, that the President believes it might be time to do things a little differently. Hold back on some of the spending. Rethink the waiving of student debt. And other measures that would slow the gusher of money that is flooding the economy.
But doing this would first require admitting that “mistakes were made.”
Much easier to simply blame the Republicans who don’t have enough votes to do anything of consequence but who are always convenient scapegoats.
Easier, also, to keep spending money and call the legislation that authorizes it an “Inflation Reduction Act.” Government by euphemism.
The effects of inflation will be felt by the usual suspects. First-time home buyers. people living from paycheck to paycheck and looking with dismay at the sticker price on groceries and cars and the gas it takes to run them.
Inflation is, perhaps, best thought of as being, itself, a tax. One that is paid for in pain. By people who should have known better but allowed themselves to believe that maybe this time it would be different. That they would not spend money we don’t have. In amounts that we can’t really get our minds around. For the simple purpose of buying votes.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
