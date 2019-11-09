It is possible, even easy, to image that the first words Bernie Sanders ever spoke were, “Medicare for All.” Or, possibly, “It’s an outrage.” But stick to the Medicare quote for now, since it is a political promise and can be tested against … oh, reality. And, also, common sense.
Unlike his main rival, Elizabeth Warren, Sanders does not come late to the great socialist aspiration of nationalizing health care. There is no doubting his sincerity and he gets points for admitting that, yes, it will cost money. But it will be worth it, he insists.
Warren, on the other hand, wants voters to believe that the transition to “free” health care will not merely be painless. Why it will almost be pleasant. Won’t cost you, the average middle-class American taxpayer, a single dime. Rich people will pay for it. The government will administer it. You will enjoy its benefits.
What’s not to like?
Well, there is a good argument to be made that since it is a government project, there will inevitably be coercion involved. And log rolling. And outright corruption. All the usual, in other words.
But the arguments against socialized medicine are well known and the proof exists out in the real world. It has been the way in Great Britain for generations and almost nobody there ls happy with it or knows how to get rid of it. The people complain – while they wait to see a doctor – and the politicians promise to spend more.
Always more.
Senator Warren wants voters to believe that it will be easy. She has “a plan,” don’t you see and, once she is in the White House, she will implement it and … you will all be covered under Medicare for All. Simple as that.
One would like know, however, if it is so easy, then why it hasn’t been done before. And why, for that matter, has Senator Warren, herself, done the heavy lifting of resistance to critical elements of what we have now, which is known as the ACA.
That would be the “Affordable Care Act,” one critical element of which was a tax on “Cadillac Plans.” Those would include the health care plans that were negotiated over the years by, among others, unions in behalf of their member. Chances are the teachers at your local school have a much better health plan than you do and they got it because their union threatened to walk out on your kids if you didn’t give it to them. For my sins, I served a term on my local school board, and saw this first hand. When the teachers wanted to add chiropractic to the plan, the board resisted tepidly and then caved.
Why chiropractic?
Because it was just about the only thing left. Everything else was already covered.
The teachers, then, had themselves a “Cadillac plan.” And while the ACA became law, the part that taxed those plans was never implemented. You don’t cross the teachers unions if you want to get ahead in the politics business.
Senator Warren seemed to be okay with that.
And she was fierce in her resistance to another provision of the ACA that was designed to help “pay for it.” The act, as originally written, included a small tax on the makers of medical devices like pacemakers. Their business was booming at the time and they had the money. Seemed reasonable to take some of it and use it to finance the ACA.
However, some of the most prominent and successful firms in the medical device industry were located in … Massachusetts. In and around Boston, to be precise, where Senator Warren live and had recently worked, teaching law at Harvard.
The medical device businesses resisted a tax that targeted them, as businesses tend to do. And they made their objections known to the people who would help resist the taxing. Senators and so forth.
And Senator Warren became a leader in the effort to repeal the tax.
She is a politician, after all.
Therefore, she is willing to play favorites. Which is what the game in Washington – all high-toned rhetoric aside – is mostly about.
If Medicare for All becomes the law, then things will simply kick into a higher gear. Laws and regulations will have to be written to cover all manner of things. And there will be constituencies with skin every game. They will be on the scene with their expensive lawyers and lobbyists and there will be compromises made and sellouts done every single day. The teachers aren’t going to start giving up. Nor will the medical devices makers and many, many other “special interests,” as we used to call them.
And we shall be blessed not with socialized medicine but “politicized medicine.”
May God help us all.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
