You don’t expect much in the way of intellectual honesty or clarity from Washington, in particular, or the country’s political class, in general. Confronted by unpleasant facts and given the choice between euphemism and straight talk … well, that isn’t a choice at all for someone like President Biden who has spent pretty much his entire adult life in the political trenches.

The phenomenon is not new. When Americans were fighting and dying in Korea, some bright Washington word merchant came up with the notion of labeling the thing a “police action,” rather than a “war.”

You have to wonder if anyone was fooled. Anyone at all.

But, then, the point is not so much to get people to deny the obvious. To persuade them, that is, to question what they can see with their own lying eyes. The point, it seems, is to soften the hard contours of political debate and give the losers an avenue of retreat. “I was wrong,” doesn’t play well as a campaign slogan and those people are always campaigning.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.