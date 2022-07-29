You don’t expect much in the way of intellectual honesty or clarity from Washington, in particular, or the country’s political class, in general. Confronted by unpleasant facts and given the choice between euphemism and straight talk … well, that isn’t a choice at all for someone like President Biden who has spent pretty much his entire adult life in the political trenches.
The phenomenon is not new. When Americans were fighting and dying in Korea, some bright Washington word merchant came up with the notion of labeling the thing a “police action,” rather than a “war.”
You have to wonder if anyone was fooled. Anyone at all.
But, then, the point is not so much to get people to deny the obvious. To persuade them, that is, to question what they can see with their own lying eyes. The point, it seems, is to soften the hard contours of political debate and give the losers an avenue of retreat. “I was wrong,” doesn’t play well as a campaign slogan and those people are always campaigning.
There is an election coming up in slightly less than four months and to members of the political class, there is nothing more important on the horizon. The Democrats hold both the White House and Congress so they are obliged to campaign on a theme of, “Everything’s cool. Send us back to Washington and things will get even better.”
And, also, “If the Republicans get in, then welcome to hard times.”
The part about the future being better or worse is just speculation. A politician can promise just about anything in the way of bountiful good times to come. There is no way to test the assertion. We’ll just have to wait and see. When he accepted his party’s presidential nomination, George H.W. Bush promised thirty million new jobs. Hard to know where that number came from. It probably just sounded like a nice figure to some speech writer. Four years later, Bill Clinton would remind voters that Bush was running short by twenty-nine million jobs.
But how could anyone have known? No one could have predicted the recession that brought the Bush presidency down. As Yogi Berra may – or may not – have said, “Predictions are hard. Especially about the future.”
What, then, about the present? How does a vigilant, hard-working American politician deal with the here and now? Especially if things are unpleasant and he can be blamed for the woes that make it so.
The nation is faced with some unpleasant economic facts. The most conspicuous of these, until now, has been inflation. If your money buys less and less every time you go shopping or fill up with gas, you will almost certainly take notice. Even those without any formal training in economics know that this is called inflation and that a) it is not a good thing and b) it is caused by the government. If Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg met in secret and tried to come up with a scheme to inflate the currency, they would fail. Put Washington on the job, in the form of a profligate Congress and a President of the same political party and it’s a done deal.
When inflation became an obvious fact, President Biden denied it. Said that the price increases were “transitory.” Then he blamed them on Vladimir Putin. Then on the oil companies. His administration’s position now seems to be, “Well, things happen.”
And, anyway, what is on the minds of voters these days is not the price of any one commodity but the state of the economy in the aggregate.
In short: are we heading into a recession? Or are we, perhaps, already there?
The old standby definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. On Thursday, the economy hit that mark.
The Biden administration responded by … attacking the standard. Sort of like some guy of middling height insisting he is really six feet tall because who says there should be twelve inches in a foot? Why not ten? Or even eight?
“Yeah, yeah,” various members of the Biden team said, “it might look like that’s what the numbers say but what they are really saying is …”
This went on for a while. And we were informed that the numbers don’t tell the whole story because … well, the numbers don’t tell the whole story. It’s complicated, don’t you see?
Difficult, though, for some to see what is so complicated about it. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth seems pretty straightforward.
But the President doesn’t think so. He spoke to the press and, after throwing around some encouraging economic numbers, he said, “That doesn’t sound like a recession to me.”
And he is the President, after all.
So there.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
