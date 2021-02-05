It seems that this is a week for sequels. On Sunday the Super Bowl will be played … again. And a couple of days later, the U.S. Senate will begin proceedings in the case of Donald Trump, who was impeached by the House of Representatives … again.
There is considerable and delightful, suspense about the game and how it will play out. The greatest quarterback, arguably, of all time going will be going against the most phenomenal talent to come along at that position in a generation. Maybe ever. Patrick Mahomes has played in a single Super Bowl. That would be the one last year, which his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won by a score of 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.
The game will also be a first for the quarterback on the other team in this year’s Super Bowl. The first one, that is, that he has started as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady did, however, start in nine other Super Bowls as quarterback of the New England Patriots. He won six of those games. Brady is 43 years old. Patrick Mahomes is 25.
You could call it a study in contrasts if you are fond of that cliche.
Old vs. young. Experience and guile vs. intuition and improvisation.
And so forth.
Brady and the Bucs are underdogs which makes him even more dangerous than usual. Brady does not like being underestimated and he has been out to prove something ever since he was passed over in favor of six other quarterbacks in the 2000 National Football League draft. The names of those quarterbacks are not easily recalled, even by trivia masters. So to review, they are: Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger, and … well, who can forget, Spergon Wynn.
Tom Brady is walking proof that experts can get it, not just wrong, but transcendently wrong. Football experts with years of experience passed on Tom Brady for the chance to sign up one of those six. Something to remember when you hear the words “experts say.”
And not just in football.
We hear, all the time, from “experts.” So often that you begin to wonder how one goes about becoming an expert and what it takes to be stripped of the title. The guys (one assumes they were men) who saw greater potential in Marc Bulger than Tom Brady almost certainly retained their jobs and were not obliged to surrender their credentials as “experts.”
When Donald Trump announced he was running for President, the experts consulted their star charts and studied piles of chicken guts and divined that his candidacy was dead on arrival.
When he won, these experts immediately launched into “expert analysis” of how this unthinkable thing had happened.
So now, four years later, Trump stands trial in the U.S. Senate. Again.
The consensus of expert opinion is that he will beat the rap. Again.
And this time, it appears the experts are likely to be correct. But, then, you can’t lose them all.
As thrilling and inspirational as it will be to see Tom Brady take the field in his tenth Super Bowl, it is just that disheartening and unedifying to witness the Senate convene for another Trump trial. One wishes that he would simply fade into the vastness of banal memory, like Spergon Wynn.
Why, one thinks, won’t he just go? His departure would free up a lot of space in a lot of heads. And at a time when there is a lot of thinking that needs to be done.
The virus is still with us, but we seem to be gaining on it. Though with more than 450,000 dead in the U.S. Along with this appalling body count, there is the collateral damage that has been done to the economy and to primary and secondary education. The locking down of schools has devastated precisely those populations that need them the most. And exposed teachers as just another interest group and their unions as shakedown artists. Then, there is the economy in which the virus blew a hole some two trillion dollars wide. That, anyway, is the size of the latest patch that is being worked on in Washington where, naturally, “experts” are debating whether it is too large or too small.
On Sunday evening, however, we can all take three or four hours off and watch a couple of masters. One of them old, his guile matching and, perhaps, even exceeding his talent. The other young and blessed with remarkable athletic skills and a gift for improvisation.
When it is over, it will be back to Trump and the Senate and the experts on cable tv. It seems, sometimes, as though the tawdry Trump melodrama will never end.
Thank God for football.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active in shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
