It was one of those events, like the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the 9/11 attacks. If you were school-age or older, then you would remember, for the rest of your life, where you were when you first heard the news.
Eighty-one years later, even those of us who were not alive on that day (which is most of us) still “Remember Pearl Harbor.” But remember what, exactly. And why should we?
The general take on the Pearl Harbor attack is that it was a stunning Japanese success, with its navy achieving complete surprise and accomplishing the destruction of America’s fleet in the Pacific. And that the U.S. was unprepared and asleep at the switch.
All true … up to a point.
The attack was audacious in the extreme. The Japanese carriers needed to cross more than half the Pacific in secrecy before being close enough to the Hawaiian Islands to launch their planes for the attack. This took meticulous planning and extremely professional seamanship.
The carrier planes would drop torpedoes, the weapon of choice against heavily armored battleships. The U.S. battleships inside Pearl Harbor had not deployed their torpedo nets – devices that functioned like a chain link fence. Any torpedo hitting one of those nets would explode at a safe distance from a ship’s hull.
The decision not to deploy those nets was not arbitrary or indifferent or lazy. It was based precisely on the belief that aggressive action by Japan in the Pacific was inevitable and imminent. When the expected attack did come – on the Philippines, say – time spent recovering the nets would be time lost and U.S. battleships would need urgently to leave Pearl Harbor and seek out the Japanese fleet for a decisive sea battle. And, anyway, the waters of Pearl Harbor were too shallow for the effective use of aerial torpedoes, which would hit bottom and explode before they could level.
Japanese technology had come up with a workaround. An aerial torpedo that would stabilize in thirty or so feet of water instead of the conventional depth of more than one hundred feet.
It seems a small thing, all these years later, but still … for want of a nail. Or a net.
And, then, there were the Army Air Corps planes, lined up “wingtip-to-wingtip” at Hickam Field where they were sitting ducks for strafing by Japanese fighters. Why were they not dispersed?
Well, because the command believed the immediate threat to those planes came from saboteurs. That is, people of Japanese descent among the local population.
There were no saboteurs. It may have been prudent to believe there might have been. Or, it may have been racist. Could have been a bit of both. In any event, the airplanes parked in an orderly, military fashion were reduced to scrap by staffing Japanese Zeros. But not because the Americans were asleep at the switch. They were alert but to the wrong threat.
War with Japan was inevitable. Had been, at least since an American oil embargo that threatened to starve Japan militarily and economically, if not literally. The embargo was retaliation for Japanese aggression in China, Manchuria, and French Indochina. The Japanese were building an empire they called “the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere.” It would satisfy Japan’s appetite for both empire and oil. But it had to be defended and the main threat was the United States Navy.
Which was operating, essentially, from the same playbook and it called for a blue water showdown between battleships, steaming online and firing at a range of some twenty miles. It would be the greatest naval action in history.
But instead of this combat on the open ocean, the U.S. battleships were torpedoed, bombed and sunk in the mud of Pearl Harbor by planes flown off of aircraft carriers. Which U.S. naval doctrine considered useful for scouting and raiding and escort duty.
There were only three U.S. carriers in the Pacific on December 7, 1941. They were not at Pearl Harbor. They were delivering airplanes to U.S. bases in the Pacific in anticipation of war with Japan. Six months after Pearl Harbor, two of those carriers were joined by a third at the battle of Midway where four of the six Japanese carriers that had attacked Pearl Harbor were sunk.
There are many good reasons to “Remember Pearl Harbor,” and one is that you can prepare for the wrong war. When war does come, you may find that you have armed yourself with the wrong weapons and adopted the wrong doctrines. One hopes that the Pentagon keeps this in mind since President Biden has said that the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
